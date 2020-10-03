Cobra Kai renewed for season 4 as Netflix reveals release date for new episodes

It’s a very good day to be a Cobra Kai fan as Netflix revealed two thrilling new developments for its martial arts drama.

In the end, we lastly have a date for when the much-anticipated third season will likely be accessible to stream, as Netflix dropped an intense teaser revealing a launch on (*4*)Friday eighth January 2021.

The quick clip depicts a devastating damage for highschool scholar Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), which may make his combating days a factor of the previous.

Take a look at the primary look video beneath, billed as a date announcement teaser:

As if that wasn’t sufficient, Netflix has additionally opted to resume Cobra Kai for a fourth season, a full three months earlier than the third has an opportunity to debut.

It’s an enormous show of confidence within the fan favorite collection, which was a latest acquisition for the streaming service from former rival content material supplier YouTube Premium.

The present continues the story of The Karate Child movie collection, selecting up from the continuity of the unique trilogy, which proved massively standard upon release within the Nineteen Eighties.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively, joined by a supporting solid of up and coming younger actors.

Cobra Kai hung out in Netflix’s high ten reveals throughout varied totally different areas, upon its arrival on the platform in the direction of the top of August.

Whereas Cobra Kai seems to be to stay part of Netflix’s line-up for the foreseeable future, different authentic collection haven’t been fairly so fortunate; the service just lately reversed its resolution to resume I Am Not Okay With This and The Society, citing COVID-19 issues.

Cobra Kai is accessible to stream on Netflix.