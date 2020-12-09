‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer: Daniel and Johnny Team Up

“Cobra Kai” has launched its first trailer for Season 3 on Netflix, its new dwelling after initially debuting on YouTube Premium.

The brand new trailer reveals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the unique “Karate Child” leads turned “Cobra Kai” stars greater than 30 years later, put apart their variations and crew as much as save the Cobra Kai crew. John Kreese, the unique antagonist in 1984’s “Karate Child,” is again and has taken over as the only sensei of Johnny’s new Cobra Kai karate dojo with a ruthless “no mercy” philosophy. Daniel and Johnny should work collectively, like buddy cops Tango and Money they joke, to avoid wasting Cobra Kai and defeat Kreese.

The brand new trailer additionally reveals the restoration of Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who was injured and put right into a coma within the Season 2 finale. Johnny works with Miguel to coach and study to stroll once more. Much more “Karate Child” cameos are promised in Season 3. Chozen Toguchi, the antagonist from “Karate Child: Half 2,” and Daniel’s love curiosity Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) additionally return.

The primary two seasons of “Cobra Kai” premiered on YouTube Premium earlier than shifting to Netflix for Season 3. The acquisition proved to be fairly well-liked, breaking into Nilsen’s weekly prime 10 streaming scores the week the present debuted on Netflix. In October, “Cobra Kai” was renewed for Season 4.

The present is written and govt produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg by means of Counterbalance Leisure. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett govt produce for Overbrook Leisure with Susan Ekins of Sony Footage Tv. Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

“Cobra Kai” Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Jan. 8. Watch the trailer beneath.