Cobra Kai season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The Karate Kid spin-off on Netflix, Cobra Kai, is going to end with season 6. Showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have hinted that the next season will be the biggest ever.

You’ve come to the right place if you want to know all that there is to know about the new season. We have some exclusive quotes from the showrunners for you to read, as well as our best guesses about what the plot might be after that huge season 5 finale, some ideas about when the new season might come out, and the lowdown on who might be coming back from the cast.

Most likely, the new episodes are still a long way off, but that just gives us more time to start getting all excited. So, buckle your black belts and read on for everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 6.

Is Cobra Kai Season 6 renewed?

Daniel and Johnny finally worked together to take down Cobra Kai, which is now run by Silver. They did frame Kreese for attempted murder, but by the end, we saw how Kreese faked his own death to get out of jail. Terry Silver was taken into custody for his crimes in the end. We still need a new leader for Cobra Kai, though. All of that will be shown in the sixth part, which we hope will come out soon. But the good news is that Cobra Kai will be back for a sixth season!

Cobra Kai season 6 cast

We think that most, if not all, of the Cobra Kai cast will be back for a sixth season. That would mean that Ralph Macchio is back as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka is back as Johnny Lawrence.

The Karate Kids, made up of Xolo Mariduena, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, and Gianni DeCenzo, would join them. The actor Oona O’Brien could even become a regular on the show Devon. Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, and Alicia Hannah-Kim, who played Kim Da-Eun, are all likely to come back. Mike Barnes, played by Sean Kanan, and Yuji Okumoto, who plays Chozen, are still a bit of a mystery. Their futures depend on where the plot goes next.

After his dramatic jailbreak in the season five finale, Kreese actor Martin Kove would play a much bigger role in a possible Cobra Kai season 6. Jon Hurwitz told us, “Kreese is the only person who could cause trouble, and he gets away at the very end.” “There’s a lot of trouble to go around.”

And what about Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver? “This may be the end for Terry Silver, or it may not,” Hurwitz said. “You never know what to expect from a person with his means and drive. But we really like Thomas Ian Griffith, and it’s been great to work with him for the past few years. We’ll see if we have more chances to work with him.”

Cobra Kai season 6 plot

Fans know that the end of Cobra Kai season 5 set up the return of John Kreese, played by Martin Kove, who was once a bad guy but was put in jail and is now out for revenge. It means there will be trouble (and probably a lot more fights) as the story goes on. Even though there aren’t any official plot details yet, co-showrunner Josh Heald has talked about what he thinks might happen in season 6.

“We have a few more tricks up our sleeves for where we go from here, but it does get bigger every year,” he told Collider. “And we’re always trying to make sure we’re not copying ourselves at this point.

“You know, we’ve had fights at tournaments and full-on riots. We’ve fought on different platforms and in different places… Season 5 is probably the finale with the most constant fighting.

Production will begin in late spring

According to the above Deadline article about the declaration of Season 6 of Cobra Kai, production on the show is set to start in the spring of 2023, more specifically in late spring.

That means that the game could come out later this year, maybe around Christmas. These are all just hopeful ideas in my head, though, so I don’t have to wait as long.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Release Date

From what I can tell, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence will fight one more time. Netflix said that the next episode will be the biggest and worst of the whole series. While the creators, Jos Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, have said “thanks,” it has been our humble honor to introduce the world to the world of “The Karate Kid.” As a result of making Cobra Kai, we got to live in the same sacred dojo as the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and the rest of the amazing original cast. It also let us play the role of Sensei, which let us add to the original stories and bring in a new group of underdogs.

We have never for a second take this chance for granted. Since the beginning, our goal with Cobra Kai has been to end it on our own terms, having left the Valley when and where we’ve always imagined. So, it is with a lot of pride and gratitude that we can say that this has happened.”

Since the show was picked up for a sixth season, we understand that the script is set for mid-February 2023. The rumors are crazy, but they say that filming for the next season will start on May 20, 2023. Since Netflix has put out three seasons in a short amount of time, we think the next season won’t be too far away either. If everything goes well, Cobra Kai season 6 will come out at the end of 2023.