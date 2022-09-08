“Cobra Kai”: what time does season 5 premiere on Netflix?

The fifth season of the spin-off series from the “Karate Kid” franchise arrives on September 9. (Netflix)

Three decades after the first film of The Karate KidDaniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) y Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) revive their rivalry in Cobra Kai. Both had faced each other in the All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984, but LaRusso ended up being the winner thanks to the teachings of Mr. Miyagi. Since his debut, the spin-off issued by Netflix it has allowed itself to expand its universe and bring back some familiar faces from the film franchise.

In the fourth season, we had seen that Daniel and Johnny joined forces (as Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang) to beat Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the antagonist of the third installment of the film saga who returned to join as a teacher alongside John Kreese (Martin Kove). The dojos met again in the All Valley tournament, but the now leader of the Cobra Kai played dirty in order to easily lead his students to victory.

The main stars return in the new episodes of the spin-off. (Netflix)

“After the shocking end of the All Valley tournament, Terry Silver begins to expand the Cobra Kai empire so that his ‘merciless’ style of karate is the only one left standing. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence away from martial arts to devote himself to repairing the damage he caused, Daniel LaRusso will have to turn to a friendship from the past, ”reads the official synopsis of the new episodes.

What time does season 4 premiere Cobra Kai?

season five of Cobra Kai can be seen from the early hours of this Friday, September 9, in Netflix. All the episodes will be released at the same time, since the service does not handle a type of weekly premiere for this title in its catalog. Know here the premiere time, according to your country:

Argentina 4:00 a.m.

México 1:00 a.m.

Peru 2:00 am

Colombia 3:00 a.m.

Chile 4:00 a.m.

Bolivia 3:00 a.m.

Venezuela 3:00 a.m.

Ecuador 2:00 a.m.

Uruguay 4:00 am

Paraguay 3:00 am

Puerto Rico 3:00 a.m.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the remembered enemies of “Karate Kid”, star in “Cobra Kai”. (Netflix)

The success of Cobra Kai since its arrival on Netflix

The first installment of Cobra Kai was launched in 2018 through YouTube Premium and, after two seasons, was canceled by the digital platform born from the video website. In 2020, Netflix bought the rights to the production from Sony Entertainment and ordered the renewal for a third one under the creative direction of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who were behind the project from the beginning.

The current cast of the series consists of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggele,r Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Thomas Ian Griffithamong others.

The sequel will delve into Cobra Kai’s rise as a dojo and put an end to some rivalries to work together against Silver. (Netflix)

