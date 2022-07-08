Coca-Cola is not giving away a mini fridge on WhatsApp: it is a new phishing campaign

WhatsApp little by little is becoming one of the Greater tools to be able to viralize different scams that promise great rewards for changes to your personal data. The latest reported case is related to Coca Cola and its 130th anniversary for which it allegedly is giving away a mini fridge. Although all this is somewhat false and it is a new case of phishing.

In the message, which is sent automatically and massively to numerous users, it is promised that they are raffling a total of 5,000 exclusive brand products completely free. Among these, the mini fridge stands out above all as a decoy so that many people end up entering and sharing it through social networks.

Beware of the new scam that supplants Coca-Cola

What is being done with this scam is pretending to be the Coca Cola company in order to remove all your personal data. In the message that arrives on WhatsApp there is a link that redirects to a website completely unrelated to the brand’s official one. Specifically it is tinyurl5.ru, where you can see numerous brand logos and also corporate colors.

At first, you will have to answer a small survey with really silly questions, which cannot be failed. Question can be highlighted. Do you know Coca-Cola?. Once they have been answered, they will be shown different boxes aiming to find the gift. In the first attempt nothing will come out, but in the second the long-awaited mini fridge will appear.





From there, the data collection will begin, by asking you your physical address to send you the supposed gift, but also your telephone number. Although this is not the last condition, since in order to stay alive the page will ask that be shared with 20 WhatsApp friends or in 5 groups. The problem with this is that they will also see the data of all your friends by allowing access to your contacts.

Many people have contacted Coca-Cola to find out if this is a real campaign, but the response has always been negative. This is because it is not the first time this pretext has been used, since There have also been related campaigns on Facebook with this same scam that now lands on WhatsApp