Cocaine seizure price $1 billion from port did not seem headline, however charas-ganja price 1.30 lakh become nationwide information: Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday stated the Hindi cinema trade is below scrutiny because of his “prime profile” temper and he has to pay a “worth” for it. Akhtar stated the case of the famous person’s son won extra consideration than the case of the seizure of “1000000000 greenbacks” price of narcotics from a port. Requested if he thinks Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are being centered, Akhtar declined to elaborate.Additionally Learn – Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra report a defamation case of fifty crores in opposition to Sherlyn Chopra, retaliated in line with FIR

#WATCH | I’ve no longer observed any headline on restoration of cocaine price 1 billion greenbacks at a port however the restoration of charas or ganja price 1.30 lakh has turn into nationwide information. That is the cost movie trade has to pay for being prime profile: Lyricist Javed Akhtar in Mumbai percent.twitter.com/OmaO2UsQL7 – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

There are lots of individuals who carry their voice on social media, who imagine that this example has been registered in opposition to Aryan Khan best with the purpose of focused on the movie trade. Requested if he feels that Bollywood is repeatedly being centered, Akhtar advised media individuals, “The movie trade being prime profile has to pay this worth. If you end up prime profile, other people revel in bringing you down and throwing dust at you. If nobody is aware of you, nobody has time to throw stones at you?”

Akhtar stated this on the unencumber of the ebook ‘Changemakers’ by means of authors Almus Virani and Shweta Samota.

Allow us to tell that Aryan Khan (23) was once arrested by means of the Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on October 3. With out taking names, Akhtar stated the case of the famous person’s son won extra consideration than the case of the seizure of “1000000000 greenbacks” price of narcotics from a port. He was once talking within the context of seizure of two,988 kg heroin from Mundra port positioned in Kutch district of Gujarat. (enter PTI language)