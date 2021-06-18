Cocktail Internet Sequence (2021) Cine High: Solid, Workforce, Unencumber Date, Roles, Actual Names

Cocktail is an Indian internet sequence from Cine High. The Hindi language internet sequence will unlock on 24 June 2021. It’s to be had at the reputable web site and Cine High app to look at on-line. The internet sequence solid has Nisha, Naresh and so on.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a typical lady. Issues take a flip as her shut particular person hurts her badly. She comes to a decision to make cash and feature freedom. Will she be capable to acquire than she loses?

Style: 18+, Romance

Unencumber Date: 24 June 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Cine High