COD Warzone’s new map delayed alongside Call of Duty Vanguard’s first season

COD Vanguard owners will have to wait a little less to test the new battle royale map, Caldera.

Call of Duty: Vanguard arrived on November 5 seeking to conquer the most traditional players of the saga with its return to the Second World WarHowever, the Activision title has not achieved the commercial success of its past installments, in part due to sharing the battle royale with Call of Duty: Warzone free-to-play of the franchise.

They will be available from December 8Prior to the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision announced the name change for Warzone, integrating it into the latest installment of the saga, welcoming its new map of the Pacific and saying goodbye to the current Verdansk. While the new map, Caldera, was scheduled for next December 2, Activision has announced its delay along with that of the first season of COD Vanguard.

Access to Caldera will be exclusive for 24 hours for COD Vanguard holdersThey have done so through a statement in which they have confirmed that the new date, both for the launch of the new season as from new Warzone map, will be the next December 8, as long as you are owners of Call of Duty: Vanguard, since they will enjoy a exclusive access for 24-hour Caldera, postponing open access to December 9.

The new map of the Pacific promises to be quite a change for the battle royale by Activision, with beautiful and wild environments full of greenery. The latest installment of the famous Activision war franchise is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and if you want to know more about the return to World War II of the saga, remember that you have available our Call of Duty: Vanguard review.

