Codes for Genshin Affect for September 2021: get unfastened blackberry and protogems

As we all know, in Genshin Affect we will be able to redeem codes to procure prizes. Those prizes come with blackberries, protogems, and even revel in for the nature. Usually those codes are in most cases transient, so it’s attention-grabbing to redeem them once they arrive out and ahead of they expire.

Within the following information we depart you the up to date checklist of unfastened codes so you’ll be able to redeem bonuses so you’ll be able to make gacha rolls extra regularly and get well characters.

Unfastened September 2021 Codes at Genshin Affect

GENSHINGIFT: offers us 50 protogems and three hero wits.

The right way to redeem codes on Genshin Affect

giving the segment ” redeem code ”. It’s going to ask in your account with the intention to ship the rewards to the mail. From the personal sport in ” Settings ” and ” Account ”. We give ” redeem code ” and we test the mail. That is probably the most at ease possibility when you’ve got the chance, since you’ll be able to routinely get right of entry to your inbox and benefit from the prize. This procedure works irrespective of the platform you’re enjoying on.

Everlasting code checklist

code prize SBNBUK67M37Z 30 protogems and 5 unfastened adventurer revel in pieces GENSHINGIFT 50 Unfastened Protogems and three Hero Wits





Checklist of expired codes