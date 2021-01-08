Cogensia CEO Brad Rukstales Arrested After Joining U.S. Capitol Attack

Brad Rukstales, the chief govt of a Chicago-area firm that gives data-marketing options, stated he was arrested Wednesday after he entered the U.S. Capitol alongside a mob of pro-Trump rioters searching for to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

His firm, Cogensia, stated in an announcement that Rukstales has been positioned on go away whereas it considers subsequent steps. The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol left not less than 5 folks useless, together with a U.S. Capitol police officer, and has prompted requires President Trump to resign, be eliminated by way of the twenty fifth Modification or be impeached and faraway from workplace by Congress.

“Our CEO, Brad Rukstales, participated within the current Washington DC protests,” the Schaumburg, Sick.-based firm stated in a assertion Thursday. “These actions had been his personal and [and he was] not performing on behalf [of] Cogensia nor do his actions in any approach replicate the insurance policies or values of our agency. He has been positioned on go away of absence whereas we assess additional.”

Rukstales, in his personal assertion posted on Twitter, apologized for what he referred to as “the only worst private resolution of my life.”

“In a second of extraordinarily poor judgment following the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, I adopted tons of of others via an open set of doorways to the Capitol constructing to see what was going down inside,” Rukstales wrote. “I used to be arrested for the primary time in my life and charged with illegal entry.”

He continued, “My resolution to enter the Capitol was flawed, and I’m deeply regretful to have performed so,” including that he “condemn[ed] the violence and destruction that came about in Washington.”

Cogensia, based in 2002, makes a speciality of offering data-driven advertising companies to the restaurant and freeway toll-collection industries. “We companion with shoppers to drive lasting buyer relationships and incremental model income via built-in programs, on-line and offline CRM, real-time predictive modeling, and information administration,” the corporate says on its web site.

In a Dec. 23, 2020, year-end weblog publish to Cogensia clients, Rukstales wrote partly that “data overload is usually a downside! We’re instructed to belief the specialists. The professionals and medical doctors not solely have conflicting data, however usually change their recommendation. Masks. No Masks. Masks indoors. Instances are necessary. No, it’s hospitalizations. What age ranges are contagious? Shut faculties! Vaccines are coming! They work. They don’t work — it’s a conspiracy. AGHHH. On the whole, it appears that evidently the extra data that’s supplied, the harder it’s to devour, interpret, and motion. We find yourself having to belief ourselves on subjects that we aren’t specialists on!”

In accordance with a cached model of Rukstales’ now-deleted bio on the Cogensia web site, he claimed to have 28 years of expertise within the trade. Below the heading “What I Do For Enjoyable,” Rukstales wrote, “I play keyboards for a 90’s various cowl band, Jahli Llama.”