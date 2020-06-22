Cohen Media, Curzon Buy ‘Forgotten We’ll Be’ – Variety

Cohen Media Group and Curzon have acquired North American and U.Ok. distribution rights to the Colombian drama “Forgotten We’ll Be,” directed by Fernando Trueba.

The acquisition was unveiled Monday, and seems to be the primary deal introduced for a movie from the 2020 Cannes Official Choice. It’s additionally the primary acquisition made collectively throughout each main English-speaking territories because the CMG buy of Curzon in December. The movie shall be launched theatrically within the U.S. and U.Ok. in 2021. Variety revealed the movie’s trailer final week.

“Forgotten We’ll Be” is customized from Héctor Abad Faciolince’s memoir about his father, Colombian human rights activist Dr. Héctor Abad Gómez. Javier Cámara stars within the story of a person torn between the love of his household and his political combat, set within the violence-riddled Colombia of current many years. Gomez devoted himself to social and political causes earlier than he was murdered in 1987 in Colombia.

Trueba beforehand advised Variety, “I didn’t wish to inform simply the story of an assassination, however fairly additionally discuss concerning the household and their form of misplaced paradise, a spot of freedom and household love. Early on, folks stated I used to be making a political movie. For me, initially, it’s a love story between a father and son, and all of a household.”

The movie additionally stars Juan Pablo Urrego, Patricia Tamayo and Aida Morales. It’s produced by Caracol Tv and DGP.

“Forgotten We’ll Be” is the second collaboration between Cohen Media Group and director Trueba, whose “The Artist and the Mannequin” was launched by CMG in 2013. Trueba gained the Academy Award for Finest Overseas Language Movie in 1993 for “Belle Epoque.”

The distribution deal was negotiated by Robert Aaronson of CMG and Vicente Canales of Movie Manufacturing facility Leisure.

Whereas there isn’t any bodily pageant this yr, the Cannes Market kicks off in the present day with two separate digital occasions — the Cinando-hosted Marché du Movie and the Hollywood companies’ A Demain Marché.