Coinbase fires more than 1,000 workers by email. Mail is added to the massive layoffs by Zoom

The plummeting of cryptocurrencies, accompanied by the economic recession that is approaching, seems to be already having the first real consequences. Coinbase, one of the great platforms for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, is seeing how its stock value is plummetingand now its CEO responds to this with the dismissal of 18% of the workforce through an email.

The CEO and co-founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, wanted to explain the current situation of the economy in order to justify this massive layoff that he has made through a note sent to all his employees. It can be highlighted in the note that it goes completely to the point, practically asking these employees not to get pissed off trying to understand what is happening in the world. Although this is something that could be predicted after the freezing of new contracts.

A dismissal without anesthesia by Coinbase and with precautions

This dismissal can be categorized as cold and above all covering their backs by Coinbase. This is explained very clearly in the communication, where it is stated that access to the systems has been withdrawn without prior notice. This is because before sending this email, access to the systems has been withdrawn from all affected employees claiming that someone pissed off could take information from the database to use against Coinbase. Specifically, the letter explains it as follows:

If you are affected, you will receive this notification in your personal email, because we made the decision to cut off access to Coinbase systems for affected employees. I realize that removing access will feel sudden and unexpected, and this is not the experience I wanted for you. Given the number of employees who have access to sensitive customer information, it was unfortunately the only practical option to ensure that not even one person made a rash decision that hurt the company or themselves. […]

Within the next hour, all employees will receive an email from Human Resources informing them whether or not they are affected by this layoff. Each affected employee will receive an invitation to have a direct conversation with their HRBP and the senior leader of their organization.





It is at least comical that this process is carried out completely backwards. This is because in the email it looks like access is removed first to the database and then an email from Human Resources is sent to the personal email to communicate the dismissal and talk to your division chief afterwards. This means that in the future some reactions may be generated by former employees against Coinbase.

The reasons for this decision are several: the economic conditions that have changed suddenly, the fact of responding to the markets and also the overwhelming growth that Coinbase had. It is clear that in 2021 it had a spectacular growth thanks to the many clients who began to come in to trade cryptocurrencies. Now, they have seen that having so many employees may not be the most appropriate for this situation, and it is possible that in the future we will see many more layoffs in the event that their market continues to sink.