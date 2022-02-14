Coinbase invests millions in showing a QR during the Super Bowl and it backfires: the web goes down in seconds

Coinbaseone of the largest cryptocurrency markets in the world, has become this past night one of the great sensations of Super Bowl ad break. This is from the most watched minutes of American televisiona special occasion for which brands shoot and premiere specific ads, often starring big Hollywood stars).

Of course, that also means that the investment required to run an ad in that ad break reaches astronomical amounts: approximately 16 million dollars was what Coinbase disbursed to hire 60 seconds of broadcast… although the platform chose to save as much as possible on everything else: no actors —famous or not— nor special effects of any kind…





…just a minute devoted almost entirely to displaying a Q codeR that moves around the screen and changes color, bouncing from edge to edge of it, in an imitation of the aesthetics of the old screensavers: the aforementioned QR code did nothing but redirect users to Coinbase’s own website.

As the video did not reveal what it was advertising until the last seconds, millions of Americans took out their smartphones to scan the QR and know what they were seeing.

This, together with their network campaign, in which they referred to the Super Bowl ad for announce a giveaway of 15 dollars in bitcoins to users who joined Coinbase during Super Bowl Sunday, represented an unprecedented avalanche of visitors to the platform’s website during the following minutes to the broadcast of the ad.

Operations suspended on Friday, website down on Sunday… what a weekend

In fact, the traffic figures were such that, precisely at that moment when the attention of millions of people was focused on Coinbase, his website couldn’t take the pressure… and he was offline for a long time. Such as he tweeted ironically the famous hacker and ex-NSA agent Edward Snowden,

“For Coinbase to spend $16,000,000 on a Superbowl ad to drive people to their website and $0 to make sure the website doesn’t crash 10 seconds after the ad starts is ‘very internet’ “.





In any case, the website was back online after the first wave of hits:

Some more details. We had over 20M hits on our landing page in one minute. That was historic and unprecedented. We also saw engagement that was 6 times higher than our previous benchmarks. We’re ready for you at https://t.co/VobV6m9vSo #WAGMI https://t.co/d9A2aAEEaC — Surojit (@surojit) February 14, 2022

The problem with the ‘stamina’ of its website was not the only one that Coinbase had to face this weekend: on Friday afternoon he had to temporarily suspend operations with cryptocurrencies on their platform after a ‘white hat’ hacker notified them of a vulnerability in their trading systems that would allow malicious users to manipulate prices at will.

“I’m sending a report to HackerOne, but I’m afraid we can’t wait. I can’t say more, but it would potentially destroy the market,” the hacker said. in a tweet addressed to Coinbase. An hour later, the CEO of this company responded personally thanking her for the notice. The vulnerability, yes, has already been fixed.