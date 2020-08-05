‘Colbert’ Music Booker Exits After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Giovanni Cianci, music producer of “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” since 2017, has been let go from the present after a girl accused him of sexual misconduct in a 2010 incident, Selection has discovered.

“Gio is now not employed by the present,” says a supply with data of the scenario. Selection has reached out to Cianci and the present’s community, CBS, for remark.

His exit follows a social media publish from musician Paige Stark, who additionally spoke with Selection concerning the matter, alleging that an incident passed off whereas Cianci was working at Lookout Administration, the place he was employed from 2002 by 2014. He had expressed curiosity in her band and the 2 met in the course of the CMJ Music Marathon convention in 2010. She says he made advances towards her when the 2 have been alone in an elevator, tried to kiss her and when she resisted, pinned her towards the wall. Stark mentioned his aggressive conduct didn’t cease after she left the elevator and he continued to observe her and a bandmate to a bar, the place a male pal she had referred to as met them and finally forcefully satisfied Cianci to go away. She mentioned he continued to “harass” her on Fb and through textual content for a number of months.

Two buddies of Stark’s — one who was current on the bar on the night in query, and one other who spoke to her across the time of the alleged incident — corroborated to Selection that the account supplied on Instagram was what Stark described.

Stark says she saved quiet for practically a decade as a result of she was “too scared to return ahead publicly.” She mentioned in 2017 she emailed Cianci’s former boss at Lookout — and included a display screen shot of the e-mail in her Instagram publish — however obtained no reply.

Quickly after the Instagram publish, legal professionals from ViacomCBS reached out to Stark straight for her account, in keeping with a supply, emphasizing that the corporate takes such issues very severely.

Cianci additionally labored as a supervisor on the Creed Firm and his personal Bassline Administration earlier than becoming a member of Colbert in 2017. He was featured in Selection‘s “Who’s Who in TV Music Reserving” in 2018.

‘Late Present’ music phase producer Kateri Palen, who has been with the present for 5 years, is now dealing with reserving music acts.