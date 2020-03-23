‘Cold Case’ Japan Renewed for Third Season at WOWOW

Japanese pay-TV group, Wowow has greenlighted a 3rd season of its native adaptation of U.S. hit collection “Chilly Case.” It’s anticipated to premiere in winter 2020.

The announcement follows settlement with licensor Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Manufacturing. The corporate stated that the success of “Chilly Case” helped usher in a pattern of Japanese networks remaking American TV drama collection. These embrace “Fits” and “The Good Spouse.” A Japanese model of “24” can also be deliberate to be made in 2020.

The brand new season, titled “Chilly Case: The Door to the Reality”, stars Yoshida Yo, Nagayama Kento, Takito Kenichi, Mitsuishi Ken and Miura Tomokazu. Administrators embrace Takafumi Hatano, Akira Uchikata and Toshiyuki Morishita.

“In Season 3, the solidarity of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police Investigation Division 1 led by Yuri Ishikawa (performed by Yo Yoshida) is put to check as they reveal the reality behind instances buried within the darkness,” Wowow stated.

The corporate additionally stated that the ten new episodes will raise the collection complete to 30, “the requisite quantity for world licensing and distribution offers.”

Wowow performed all seven seasons of the unique U.S. present which was a long-running hit for CBS. Created by Meredith Stiehm, the unique was set in Philadelphia and adopted Detective Lilly Rush (portrayed by Kathryn Morris), a murder detective with the Philadelphia Police Division who focuses on investigations that are now not actively pursued by the division.

Wowow, which can quickly have a good time its 30th anniversary, at the moment operates three linear channels and an on-demand service, and claims 2.eight million subscribers. As a part of a diversification transfer, it lately introduced that it will start buying movie titles for theatrical launch in Japan.