Cold wave continues for the fourth day in North India, Delhi today recorded 1.1 degree temperature

Weather News: Cold wave continues for the fourth consecutive day in North India. Many states are in the grip of thick fog, bitter winter. On Friday, the first day of the new year 2021, Delhi has recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 in the morning.

The latest minimum temperature was recorded at 1.1 degree Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi. IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said, there is very dense fog, zero visibility at 6 am. Currently the visibility in Palam and Safdarjung is less than 200 meters.

Latest minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi. Very dense fog, zero visibility recorded at 6 am, visibility currently below 200 meters at Palam & Safdarjung: Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head IMD

Visibility decreased significantly due to dense fog in the capital Delhi this morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi had predicted a minimum temperature of 4 ° C and a maximum of 19 ° C today.

Delhi: Due to dense fog in the capital this morning, visibility (visibility) was reduced considerably. (View from Rajghat) According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 4 ° C and the maximum temperature will be 19 ° C.

Dense fog enveloped a large part of North India on Friday and in many areas the temperature has gone below zero degree Celsius. Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Uttarakhand are experiencing freezing cold.

Dense fog reduces visibility to near zero on DND flyway in Delhi

At the same time, the snowfall in the mountains is causing melting cold in the plains. Many areas of Uttar Pradesh have been in the grip of tremendous cold wave during the last 36 hours and most of the areas of UP are in the grip of severe cold.

Please tell that there are conditions of cold wave in Rajasthan of western India and Madhya Pradesh in the central part of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this time the average minimum temperature in Delhi in December was the second lowest in the last 15 years. The department said that there was a nine-day cold wave in the city in December 1965, which is the highest ever.