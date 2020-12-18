Cold Wave in North India: 0.5 degree of mercury in Sikar, Rajasthan, full cold north India from Srinagar to Bareilly

Cold Wave in North India: There is a severe cold wave outbreak in the northern part of the country including the capital Delhi. Mercury has come down much below normal in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from Srinagar to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. In Sikar from Rajasthan, the mercury dropped to 0.5 degree, while in many areas of the capital Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded up to 3 degrees. Also Read – Delhi Coldest Day: Severe winter to fall in Delhi this year; 14-year record has been broken this morning only

The lowest maximum temperature of this season was recorded in Delhi on Thursday. The maximum temperature here was 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal and this is the lowest temperature so far this season. Cold days are called when the minimum temperature is less than 10 ° C and the maximum temperature is 4.4 ° C below normal.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius as icy winds from the Western Himalayas continued in Delhi. The minimum temperatures at Ayanagar and Ridge weather stations were 3.8 degrees Celsius and 3.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecast center of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that due to western disturbance, heavy snowfall occurred in the western Himalayas and now the temperature is declining due to cold wave moving towards the plains.

The IMD declares a cold wave for the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 ° C or below and 4.5 ° C below normal for two consecutive days. “For a small area like Delhi, a cold wave can be declared even if the above conditions are made even for a day,” he said. The city’s air quality was recorded as “poor”. In Himachal Pradesh, cold wave conditions continued in Keylong, Manali and Kalpa with temperatures recording below zero in the last 24 hours. An official of the Meteorological Department said that the weather remains dry in the hill state, but the minimum temperature has decreased by one to two degrees. Manmohan Singh, director of the Shimla Center of the Meteorological Department, said that Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti, remained the coldest place in the state with a temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius.

Severe winter in Chandigarh

Cold weather conditions have started in Punjab and Haryana and mercury went below normal on Thursday. Meteorological Department officials said the minimum temperature in the combined capital of the two states was 5.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Sirsa in Haryana were 4.4 degrees, 4.2 degrees, 4.9 degrees, 4.8 degrees, 4.4 degrees and 4.8 degrees Celsius respectively. At the same time, Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees in Amritsar and 5.5 degrees in Ludhiana. The minimum temperature was 5.8 in Patiala, 6.6 degrees in Adampur, six degrees in Halwara and five degrees in Bathinda.

According to Meteorological officials, visibility faded in the morning due to fog at some places like Karnal, Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala. He said that during the next two days, the cold will be more in most parts of both states.

Minimum temperature minus 6.4 degrees in Kashmir

The minimum temperature in Kashmir went below zero and the sky remained clear. Officials of the meteorological department said that last night, Srinagar had the coldest night so far this season. Officials said night temperatures continued to fall in the valley and the sky remained clear. With this, the minimum temperature was recorded several degrees Celsius below normal. He said that the temperature in Srinagar was minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature in this season was recorded at around five degrees Celsius below normal. Officials said that last night in the city was the coldest night of this season due to which many reservoirs froze. Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the union territory. Officials said the temperature in Pahalgam was minus 8.9 degrees Celsius. He said the temperature in Qazigund was minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Kupwara minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Kokernag minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Mercury minus 1 degree at Mount Abu

In Mount Abu, a tourist destination in Rajasthan, the mercury once again went below the freezing point. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius. At the same time, dense fog enveloped many areas of the state on Thursday morning and people were seen warming up to avoid the cold. According to the Meteorological Department, Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday night. Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees on Wednesday, 2.2 degrees in Churu, 2.5 degrees in Pilani, 2.8 degrees in Ganganagar, 3.1 degrees in Bikaner, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Faludi and Vanasthali. Night temperatures in most parts of the state remained below nine degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has warned of cold wave in many parts of the state.

The meteorological department said in a statement on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius while Gorakhpur recorded the lowest temperature of Bareilly at 3.3 degree Celsius. The department has predicted dry weather and fog at some places.

