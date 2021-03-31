Coldplay, Jorja Smith, Damon Albarn to Headline Glastonbury Online

The Glastonbury music pageant is internet hosting a livestream live performance from Worthy Farm on Might 22, that includes a galaxy of acts together with Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and DJ Honey Dijon.

The pageant additionally guarantees plenty of shock unannounced performances. Shot by Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, the occasion shall be filmed throughout the pageant’s Worthy Farm web site at landmarks together with the Pyramid Discipline and the Stone Circle.

The five-hour program shall be streamed throughout 4 separate timezones with staggered livestreams, together with U.Ok., Europe, Africa and the Center East, North America East Coast and Central and South America, North America West Coast on Might 22, and Australia, New Zealand and Asia on Might 23.

The live performance shall be accessible solely to ticket patrons and tickets are on sale now at £20, €23, $27.50 and AUD$35. A restricted version lineup poster for the occasion can also be on sale, with proceeds going to Stagehand, the live-production welfare and benevolent fund, which helps crew who’ve fallen by gaps within the U.Ok. authorities monetary assist through the pandemic.

“After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us nice pleasure to announce our first on-line livestream, which is able to current reside music performances filmed throughout Worthy Farm at landmarks together with the Pyramid and, for the primary time ever, the Stone Circle,” pageant organizer Emily Eavis stated. “It’ll function a rolling forged of artists and performers who’ve all given us monumental assist by agreeing to participate on this occasion, displaying the farm as you may have by no means seen it. There can even be some very particular visitor appearances and collaborations. We hope it will carry a little bit of Glastonbury to your properties and that for one night time solely folks everywhere in the world shall be ready to be part of us on this journey by the farm collectively.”

The present shall be co-promoted and produced by U.Ok. livestream enterprise Driift, who’ve hosted livestreams for artists together with Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Biffy Clyro, Niall Horan and Kylie Minogue, and BBC Studios Productions.