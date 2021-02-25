General News

Coldplay Shows Love For BTS’s Beautiful “Repair You” Cover

February 25, 2021
Coldplay is loving BTS’s cowl of their monitor “Repair You”!

On February 23, BTS carried out a stripped down cowl of Coldplay’s “Repair You” as a part of their “MTV Unplugged” particular. The group shared that the tune had given them consolation and mentioned they needed their followers to get the identical feeling.

Afterward, Coldplay posted on their social media channels to share the efficiency, writing “Beautiful” in Korean and tagging BTS. They added three coronary heart emojis and wrote, “Love c, g, w & j,” signing off with the first initials of the band’s 4 members.

Watch BTS’s “Repair You” cowl beneath and take a look at extra of their performances from “MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS” right here!

