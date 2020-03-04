Colin Callender’s Playground Nabs Rights to C.K. McDonnell’s ‘The Stranger Times’

Colin Callender’s manufacturing firm Playground has optioned the display rights to C.Ok. McDonnell’s novel “The Stranger Occasions,” some of the wanted titles within the publishing world.

The mission was introduced in by Playground’s VP manufacturing and improvement, Elyse Dolbec, and is being developed as a returning sequence for the worldwide market.

“The Stranger Occasions” is the primary novel in a sequence of supernatural thrillers – described in an announcement as “good and irreverent” – centered spherical a struggling weekly native newspaper devoted to investigating the bizarre, the unexplained and the inexplicable.

C.Ok. McDonnell is the alter-ego of Caimh McDonnell, an Irish humorist, and writer of “The Dublin Trilogy,” which comprised “A Man With One among These Faces,” “The Day That By no means Comes,” and “Final Orders,” all of which had been bestsellers on Amazon. The trilogy additionally has a prequel, “Angels within the Moonlight.”

Transworld has taken English-language publishing rights for the world to “The Stranger Occasions,” which will probably be printed in early 2021. The e book sequence took off internationally inside 24 hours of its submission to consumers. After a six-way public sale in Germany, Eichborn took the native rights with a robust six-figure deal. This was adopted by an public sale in Spain, gained by Atico de los Libros, and a deal in France with Pygmalion, with brisk curiosity coming from different territories.

Playground’s upcoming titles embrace TV reboots of “All Creatures Nice and Small” and Starz’s “Harmful Liaisons.” Previous credit embrace “The Spanish Princess,” “Dracula” and “Wolf Corridor,” and the stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Baby.”