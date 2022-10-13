Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spin-Off The Penguin Will Begin And When It Takes Place

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed the starting point for HBO Max’s upcoming The Batman spin-off series, sharing new details about its opening scene.

ExtraTV wanted to know something about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie, Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some little information about the series, specifically when does it take place and where will we find his character in the first episode of the season.

“[El Pingüino] begins a week after The Batman movie ends, so Gotham is still kind of submerged,” Farrell explained, referring to the final act of Matt Reeves’ film. “I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens with feet splashing in the water in Falcone’s office. With that alone, I read it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.

Farrell described the script as “lovely” and “very well written” before focusing praise on Lauren LeFranc and the “extraordinary work” she has done on the project. “She’s writing everything and directing the show, and she’s awesome,” she said. “It’s a very exciting prospect because I love that character and I was greedy with him. I felt like I didn’t have enough.”

The actor shared his excitement at having the opportunity to return and do “more” with The Penguin following his acclaimed turn as the character in The Batman. “The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that deserves a deeper look through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said in an earlier statement about the HBO Max series.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue this exploration of Oz as he rises through the dark ranks to become The Penguin,” he added, advancing a little more about what is to come. “It will be nice to have him back on the streets of Gotham for a bit of madness and a bit of mayhem.”