Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci Oscars Categories for ‘Supernova’

Oscar winner Colin Firth and former nominee Stanley Tucci, a pair acquainted to the awards circuit, may make a splash for their work in “Supernova.” Selection has discovered solely that Bleecker Road will marketing campaign Firth within the lead actor class with Tucci in supporting.

The movie made a robust displaying on the London Movie Competition in October, the place it acquired reward from critics for the celebrities’ performances. Tucci has been considered one of Hollywood’s best actors, profitable a number of accolades over his movie and tv profession. For his flip because the evil and child-murdering George Harvey in Peter Jackson’s “The Pretty Bones,” he acquired a nomination for finest supporting actor, the identical yr wherein he delivered one other scene-stealing flip as Julia Baby’s husband in “Julie and Julia.” His work as Tusker, a person residing with dementia in “Supernova,” is tender and profoundly penetrating. As he maneuvers by means of a aggressive race, Tucci might be one of many prime candidates in a class that has sometimes rewarded veteran performers.

Firth has acquired two Oscar nominations in his profession for finest actor — 2010’s “A Single Man” and 2011’s “The King’s Speech,” for which he gained the award whereas the movie took house finest image. Assessing his possibilities on this yr’s race, he could face a tougher highway than his co-star as performances from the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins and about half a dozen others are within the midst of the dialog and have generated large buzz.

“Supernova,” tells the love story of Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), who journey throughout England of their previous RV to go to mates, household and locations from their previous. Following two years since Tusker was recognized with dementia, the 2 grapple with the belief and significance of the remaining time they’ve collectively.

Two-person love tales, particularly from the LGBTQ style, usually face criticism when actors are positioned in separate classes. 2005’s “Brokeback Mountain” discovered love on the Academy with the late Heath Ledger being nominated in lead and his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal being acknowledged in supporting. On the Golden Globes, Gyllenhaal was deemed lead, for which he didn’t obtain a nomination however finally was nominated in supporting at SAG and BAFTA, the latter of which he gained. 2015’s “Carol” with Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara confronted criticism from pundits, however the Academy nominated each for lead actress.

“Supernova” is written and directed by Harry Macqueen and is scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 29, 2021.