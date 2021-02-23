Colin Firth, Gemma Arterton Film ‘Curtain Name’ Sells Globally

“Curtain Name,” starring starring Colin Firth, Gemma Arterton, Paapa Essiedu and Simon Russell Beale, has offered to a number of main territories.

To be directed by “Shopgirl” filmmaker Anand Tucker, the movie will start manufacturing later this 12 months within the U.Ok.

Fruits Productions has offered to Squareone Leisure (German-speaking Europe), Infamous Footage (Italy), California Filmes (Latin America), Cineart (Benelux), Tanweer (Greece), Lusomundo (Portugal), Sena (Iceland), Hagi Movies (Poland), Shoval Film (Israel), Selim Ramia & Co (The Center East), Empire (South Africa), Benchmark Movies (Taiwan) and to Spain, the place a distributor is but to be introduced.

Tailored by Oscar-nominee Patrick Marber (“Notes on a Scandal”) from Anthony Quinn’s novel of the identical identify, “Curtain Name” revolves round Jimmy Erskine (Beale), probably the most feared theatre critic of the age, his loyal and long-suffering assistant Tom Turner (Essiedu), David Brooke (Firth), the brand new proprietor of the newspaper who desires to be rid of Jimmy, and younger actress Nina Land (Arterton), devastated by Jimmy’s vital evaluations.

Jolyon Symonds is producing beneath his Fearless Minds banner. Govt producers are Mark Gordon and Beth Pattinson for Mark Gordon Footage, Tom Butterfield and Harry White for Fruits Productions, and Patrick Marber. Sony Footage Worldwide Productions will co-produce, and have the rights for the U.Ok., Eire, Australia and New Zealand.

Harry White is dealing with gross sales for Fruits Productions on the European Film Market, Berlin.

Mark Gordon Footage’ upcoming characteristic releases embody Kenneth Branagh’s “Loss of life on the Nile” for twentieth Century Studios and “Awake” for Netflix, starring Gina Rodriguez. The corporate can also be in growth on the variation of Norman Mailer’s American spy epic “Harlot’s Ghost,” in addition to a recent collection retelling of Akira Kurosawa’s 1964 samurai epic, “Yojimbo,” to be written by “Recreation Of Thrones” author Bryan Cogman.