Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci Drama ‘Supernova’ Goes to Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has purchased North American rights to Harry Macqueen’s romantic drama “Supernova,” starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

The movie, produced by Quiddity Movies and The Bureau, will probably be launched within the U.Ok. in November by Studiocanal. “Supernova” premiered in September on the San Sebastian Movie Pageant.

Firth and Tucci painting companions of 20 years who’re touring throughout England, visiting pals, household and locations from their previous. Tucci’s character was recognized with early-onset dementia so their time collectively has develop into extra worthwhile than ever.

“Once we noticed this movie, we have been so taken by the fantastic thing about the writing and the way timeless of a love story Harry created,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen mentioned. “The performances of Colin and Stanley are so touching and genuine, we knew we wished to be a part of bringing it to audiences.”

Firth gained an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his work in “The King’s Speech.” His efficiency in “A Single Man” earned him a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination. Tucci additionally acquired an Oscar nom for “The Pretty Bones,” and not too long ago wrote and directed “Closing Portrait.”

Macqueen directed “Supernova” from his personal script. Producers are Emily Morgan of Quiddity Movies and Tristan Goligher of The Bureau. Financiers are BBC Movies and the BFI, which awarded Nationwide Lottery funding. Government producers are Eva Yates, Mary Burke and Vincent Gadelle.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street, and Clémentine Hugot of The Bureau Gross sales on behalf of the movie.