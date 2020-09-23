Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci Romantic Drama ‘Supernova’ Unveils Trailer

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star as a pair touring by means of England in an outdated RV visiting mates and locations from their previous in “Supernova.” Take a look at the trailer for the movie above, shared completely with Selection.

Written and directed by Harry Macqueen (“Hinterland”), “Supernova” is billed as a contemporary love story centered on Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), companions of 20 years who’re touring the nation in a bid to reconnect with their previous amid Tusker’s early-onset dementia analysis. Because the journey progresses, their relationship is examined like by no means earlier than. Finally, they need to confront the query of what it means to like each other within the face of Tusker’s irreparable sickness.

Firth received an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his portrayal of King George VI in “The King’s Speech.” His efficiency in “A Single Man” additionally received him a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination. His subsequent initiatives embrace “Mothering Sunday” and “Undertaking Mincemeat.” In the meantime, Tucci was nominated for an Oscar for “The Pretty Bones” and has appeared within the “Starvation Video games” films and “The Satan Wears Prada.” He not too long ago wrote and directed Alberto Giacometti biopic “Last Portrait” and subsequent seems within the new movie adaption of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches.”

“Supernova” is produced by Emily Morgan of Quiddity Movies (“I Am Not a Witch,” “Make Up”) and Tristan Goligher of the Bureau (“45 Years,” “Lean on Pete,” “Solely You,” “Weekend”). Financiers are BBC Movies and the BFI, whereas The Bureau Gross sales is dealing with worldwide gross sales. Government producers are Mary Burke, Vincent Gadelle and Eva Yates.

The movie will world premiere on the ongoing San Sebastián Worldwide Movie Competition on Sept. 24, whereas the U.Okay. premiere will happen on the BFI London Movie Competition on Oct. 11.

“Supernova” is distributed by Studiocanal within the U.Okay., Madman in Australia, CDC in Latin America, Lev in Israel, A Actually Good Movie Firm in Hong Kong and Bir in Turkey. The movie has additionally bought into Germany and Austria (Weltkino), Japan (Tradition Leisure), Benelux (Cineart), Taiwan (Catchplay), Penny Black (Airways) and Scandinavia (Scanbox).