Colin Firth’s Raindog Films Wins Backing to Expand into TV Drama and Music Content

Raindog Films, the U.Ok. manufacturing firm co-founded by actor Colin Firth and music business veteran Ged Doherty, is to develop into TV drama, music content material and documentaries after successful funding from the U.Ok. Inventive Content EIS Fund.

The U.Ok. Inventive Content EIS Fund is run by personal fairness home Calculus Capital, with movie and TV finance specialists Stargrove Footage. It was launched final 12 months in affiliation with the British Movie Institute (BFI).

Author-producer and researcher Trish D. Chetty is becoming a member of Raindog to assist determine new writing, directing and manufacturing expertise.

As a part of the deal, Stargrove Footage CEO Stephen Fuss will be a part of the board of Raindog Films.

Stephen Fuss, CEO of Stargrove Footage, stated: “What’s thrilling about this deal for us is the enlargement into TV and the plans to leverage Ged’s music business expertise and Trish’s capability to hunt down and inform sturdy factual tales.”

Firth and Doherty established Raindog Films in 2012. Latest tasks embrace “Official Secrets and techniques” directed by Gavin Hood, starring Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, “Loving,” directed by Jeff Nichols and starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, and “Eye within the Sky,” directed by Gavin Hood and that includes Helen Mirren and Aaron Paul.

Firth stated: “We’re delighted to obtain funding from the U.Ok. Inventive Content Fund which, though it operates independently, was an initiative of the BFI and its board.”

Doherty added: “We worth our independence greater than something and this funding will permit us the liberty to develop little recognized extraordinary tales and to assist them discover a world viewers with the fitting companions. We’re thrilled that Trish is becoming a member of us as she is going to convey a contemporary perspective to every thing we do.”

John Glencross, chief govt at Calculus Capital, stated: “Raindog has already established itself as a number one producer of vital movies. We had been significantly attracted to the group’s dedication to sturdy storytelling in each drama and documentary.”