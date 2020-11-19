Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero and Nelly Join Buddy Holly Biopic

Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero and hip-hop star Nelly have joined the solid of the Buddy Holly biopic “Clear Lake,” directed by Bruce Beresford.

“Clear Lake” tells the story of how Holly and different well-known musicians of the late Fifties gave delivery to rock ‘n’ roll whereas altering the trajectory of civil rights in America. The 22-year-old Holly tragically died in a aircraft crash exterior Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959, together with Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Large Bopper” Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson.

Hanks (“Fargo”) will co-star as Norman Petty, Holly’s sensible however typically controlling supervisor and producer. “Orange Is the New Black” star Guerrero has been solid within the position of Holly’s spouse, Maria Elena Holly. Nelly, who’s at present showing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” will play Rock and Roll Corridor of Famer Chuck Berry.

Selection reported on Oct. 8 that Ruairi O’Connor had been solid as Holly in “Clear Lake.” The film is being produced by Rick French of Prix Productions and Stuart Benjamin of Stuart Benjamin Productions, in affiliation with BMG, which manages the Buddy Holly property and controls the U.S. publishing rights to his catalog.

David Hirshland and Kathy Rivkin Daum are producing on behalf of BMG. Maria Elena Holly, Stephen Easley (basic counsel to Mrs. Holly and The Buddy Holly Instructional Basis) and Peter Bradley, Jr., of The Buddy Holly Instructional Basis, are affiliate producers.

Patrick Shanahan, who tailored Easley and French’s unique story, penned the screenplay and is a co-producer. He and French are companions in Raleigh-based Prix Productions, with Easley serving as basic counsel.

Hanks is represented by UTA and MGMT Leisure, in addition to Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson; Guerrero is represented by A3 Artists Company, Vamnation Leisure and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein. Nelly is represented by ICM Companions and J. Erving Administration.