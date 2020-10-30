Colin in Black and White release date | Netflix solid, plot, trailer

NFL star Colin Kaepernick and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay are teaming up for a model new venture, charting the origins story of Kaepernick in a restricted sequence.

Colin in Black and White will check out the adolescent lifetime of the person who went on to grow to be an NFL participant and a massively essential activist in the battle towards police brutality – he made world headlines when he started kneeling in the course of the nationwide anthem at sports activities video games as a type of protest.

Jaden Michael (Wonderstruck, The Get Down) was introduced in October 2020 because the sequence lead, taking part in a younger Colin Kaepernic in his early life.

The venture is already hotly anticipated – DuVernay has been behind a few of Netflix‘s most acclaimed and important tasks in current years, together with the documentary thirteenth and the miniseries When They See Us.

Right here’s every part you must know concerning the sequence.

When is Colin in Black and White launched on Netflix?

There’s no date but for when the sequence will air – and on condition that it hasn’t but gone into manufacturing we may nonetheless face a comparatively lengthy wait, particularly bearing in thoughts the continued disruption to movie and TV disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemics.

What we do know, nevertheless, is that the sequence will encompass six episodes, written by DuVernay, Kaepernick and Emmy Award Nominee Michael Starrbury, and that the scripts had been completed in Might.

What’s Colin in Black and White about?

The sequence will check out the adolescence of NFL participant and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick as he grew up in black in a white household adopted household in addition to charting his rise to changing into a prime NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

When the present was introduced DuVernay mentioned, “Along with his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a nationwide dialog about race and justice with far-reaching penalties for soccer, tradition and for him, personally.

“Colin’s story has a lot to say about identification, sports activities and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to inform this story with the workforce at Netflix.”



Getty Pictures



Kaepernick himself added: “Too typically we see race and Black tales portrayed by a white lens.

“We search to present new perspective to the differing realities that Black individuals face. We discover the racial conflicts I confronted as an adopted Black man in a white group, throughout my highschool years. It’s an honor to carry these tales to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Who’s in the solid of Colin in Black and White?

Rising star Jaden Michael (The Get Down) will play an adolescent Colin Kaepernic, it was introduced in October 2020.

Netflix additionally has revealed that Kaepernick himself will function a narrator for the sequence. We’ll maintain you up to date as and once we get extra details about the solid.

Colin in Black and White trailer

There’s no trailer for the sequence but – and it may nonetheless be some time earlier than one lands – however maintain checking again and we’ll submit one as quickly as it’s obtainable.

