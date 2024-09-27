Colin Jost’s Bank Account: Is It ScarJo Short for His A-List Wife?

Colin Jost has become one of the most recognizable faces in American comedy over the past decade.

As the longtime co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment and a head writer for the iconic sketch show, Jost has entertained millions with his sharp wit and affable charm. But his journey from a middle-class upbringing on Staten Island to comedy stardom is a testament to his talent, work ethic, and perseverance.

In this blog post, we’ll examine Colin Jost’s life story, examining his early years, rise to fame, personal relationships, and various professional endeavors that have shaped his impressive career.

Who is Colin Jost?

Colin Kelly Jost was born on June 29, 1982, in Staten Island, New York. The eldest son of Kerry Kelly, a chief medical officer for the New York City Fire Department, and Daniel Jost, a former teacher at Staten Island Technical High School, Colin grew up in a household that valued education and public service.

From an early age, Jost showed a keen interest in writing and comedy, honing his skills at Regis High School in Manhattan.

Jost’s intellectual prowess was evident at Harvard University, where he studied history and literature, focusing on Russian and British literature.

It was at Harvard that Jost’s comedic talents truly began to flourish. He became president of the Harvard Lampoon, the prestigious humor magazine that has launched the careers of many notable comedians and writers.

After graduating from Harvard in 2004, Jost briefly worked as a reporter and copy editor for the Staten Island Advance before landing a job as a writer for the short-lived Nickelodeon animated show “Kappa Mikey.”

However, his big break came in 2005 when he was hired as a writer for Saturday Night Live at 22.

Attribute Details Full Name Colin Kelly Jost Birth Date June 29, 1982 Age (2024) 42 Years Birthplace Staten Island, New York Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Parents Kerry Kelly (Mother), Daniel Jost (Father) Education Harvard University (History & Literature)

Personal Life and Relationships

Colin Jost’s personal life has garnered significant media attention, mainly due to his relationship with Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson.

The couple first met when Johansson hosted SNL in 2006, but their romantic relationship didn’t begin until 2017. After a whirlwind courtship, Jost and Johansson announced their engagement in May 2019.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their wedding was unique, as it was organized by Meals on Wheels America and adhered to COVID-19 safety protocols. In August 2021, Jost and Johansson welcomed their first child together, a son named Cosmo.

Before his relationship with Johansson, Jost kept a relatively low profile regarding his dating life. He was previously linked to actress Rashida Jones, but the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

Despite being married to one of the world’s most famous actresses, Jost has managed to maintain a sense of privacy and normalcy in his personal life. He often speaks about his love for his hometown of Staten Island and has even incorporated his roots into his comedy and writing.

Professional Career and Achievements

Colin Jost’s career at Saturday Night Live has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting as one of the youngest writers ever hired for the show, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a writing supervisor in 2009 and co-head writer in 2012. In 2014, Jost stepped in front of the camera alongside Michael Che as co-anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment.

Jost’s tenure at SNL has been marked by critical acclaim and numerous awards. For his work on the show, he has won multiple Writers Guild of America Awards and been nominated for several Emmy Awards.

His sharp, often political humor on “Weekend Update” has made him a fan favorite and cemented his status as one of the show’s most valuable players.

Beyond SNL, Jost has pursued various other projects in the entertainment industry. He co-wrote and appeared in the 2015 comedy film “Staten Island Summer,” loosely based on his childhood experiences. He has also made appearances in films such as “How to Be Single” (2016) and “Tom & Jerry” (2021).

In July 2020, Jost released his memoir, “A Very Punchable Face,” which became a New York Times bestseller. The book offers a humorous and introspective look at his life and career, touching everything from his childhood on Staten Island to his experiences at SNL.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Colin Jost is 42 years old. He is tall, 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and has a lean, athletic build. He maintains his physique through regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle, often joking about his attempts to stay fit in his comedy routines.

Jost’s youthful appearance and boyish charm have become part of his comedic persona, particularly when paired with his more severe delivery style on “Weekend Update.”

His clean-cut look and well-tailored suits have become a trademark, contrasting with the more casual styles of some of his SNL castmates.

Net Worth and Salary

Colin Jost’s success in the entertainment industry has translated into significant financial rewards. As of 2024, his estimated net worth is around $10 million.

This impressive sum is mainly due to his long-standing role at Saturday Night Live, where he reportedly earns about $25,000 per episode as a cast member and head writer.

Jost’s salary from SNL alone amounts to approximately $525,000 annually for a typical 21-episode season. However, his income is supplemented by various other sources, including book sales, film appearances, and stand-up comedy performances.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $10 million SNL Salary $25,000 per episode Annual Earnings from SNL Approx. $525,000 per season Additional Income Book sales, film appearances, stand-up comedy Notable Purchases $4 million home in the Hamptons (2018), $2.2 million condo in Manhattan’s Upper East Side

It’s worth noting that while Jost’s net worth is substantial, it pales compared to his wife, Scarlett Johansson, whose fortune is estimated to be around $165 million.

Nonetheless, Jost’s financial success is a testament to his talents and hard work in the competitive world of comedy and entertainment.

Business Ventures and Investments

While Colin Jost is primarily known for his work in comedy and writing, he has also dipped his toes into the world of business and investments.

One of his most notable ventures came in January 2022, when Jost, his SNL co-star Pete Davidson, and comedy club owner Paul Italia purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100.

Always fun watching ⁦@AaronRodgers12⁩ dismantle my favorite football team. And he plays piano! ⁦@IZOD⁩ pic.twitter.com/XfUlK6NLOc — Colin Jost (@ColinJost) December 1, 2019

The trio plans to turn the ferry into a floating entertainment venue with comedy clubs, restaurants, and bars.

This project represents a significant financial investment for Jost and demonstrates his commitment to his Staten Island roots and his desire to contribute to the local community.

Regarding real estate, Jost and Johansson have made several significant purchases. 2018, the couple reportedly bought a $4 million home in the Hamptons. They also own a $2.2 million condo in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, showcasing their New York real estate investment.

While details of Jost’s other investments are not publicly known, he likely has a diversified portfolio managed by financial professionals, as is typical for high-net-worth individuals in the entertainment industry.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Colin Jost maintains a relatively low profile on social media compared to many of his entertainment industry peers. However, he does have an official presence on some platforms:

Twitter: @ColinJost Instagram: @colinjost

Jost uses these platforms sparingly to promote his work or share occasional personal updates. For professional inquiries, Jost is represented by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

It’s worth noting that Jost values his privacy and generally keeps his personal life out of the public eye. Fans looking to connect with him are best served by following his official accounts and watching his performances on SNL and other media appearances.

Conclusion

Colin Jost’s journey from Staten Island to Saturday Night Live stardom is a compelling story of talent, hard work, and perseverance.

From his early days as a young writer to his current status as a comedy heavyweight, Jost has consistently demonstrated his writing, performer, and businessman skills. With a successful career, a loving family, and various exciting projects on the horizon, Colin Jost’s star continues to rise in the entertainment world.

Whether making audiences laugh on “Weekend Update” or pursuing new ventures like his Staten Island Ferry project, Jost remains a relatable and engaging figure in American comedy.