Colin Kaepernick Signs First-Look Deal With Walt Disney – Variety

Colin Kaepernick’s journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil-rights activist can be chronicled in a documentary sequence developed by ESPN Movies as a part of a first-look deal between Walt Disney and Kapernick’s Ra Imaginative and prescient Media manufacturing firm.

Below phrases of the pact, introduced Monday, Disney and Ra Imaginative and prescient will emphasize scripted and unscripted tales that take care of race, social injustice and the hunt for fairness, and work to showcase administrators and producers of coloration. Disney stated the settlement would prolong throughout its models, together with Walt Disney Tv, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated, an ESPN venue that focuses on issues of race in sports activities. Kaepernick is slated to work carefully with The Undefeated, which Disney stated would develop its portfolio throughout the corporate.

“I’m excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney throughout all of its platforms to raise Black and Brown administrators, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to encourage the youth with compelling and genuine views,” Kaepernick stated in a ready assertion. “I stay up for sharing the docuseries on my life story, along with many different culturally impactful tasks we’re growing.”

The brand new sequence will make the most of new interviews in addition to never-seen-before archival materials that paperwork the newest years of Kapernick’s life. The athlete has enlisted Jemele Hill, the journalist who beforehand labored for each ESPN and The Undefeated, as a producer on the challenge. ESPN executives Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell, wil government produce the challenge for ESPN. Additional particulars are to be revealed at a later date, Disney stated.

The settlement with Disney extends Kaepernick’s attain into media and leisure. He was lately named to the board of administrators of digital writer Medium, as a part of an settlement that may have him concerned with content material creation. The previous soccer participant has additionally labored with in style sports activities attire kingpin Nike Inc.

The pact may spotlight what might evolve right into a rising emphasis on telling extra tales about folks and communities which have gone underrepresented in U.S. in style tradition. Whereas TV networks and film studios have produced many works on Black and Latino characters and tales – they could vary from FX’s “Atlanta” to Netflix’s “Expensive White Individuals”- such tasks haven’t represented nearly all of content material. Protests over the loss of life of George Floyd within the custody of Minneapolis police earlier this yr have sparked new conversations throughout the nation about how folks from totally different communities deal with each other, and the media sector has, like different industries, begun to scramble in response.

“Colin has had a singular path as each an athlete and an activist, and, because the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels notably related to listen to Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations,” stated Jimmy Piatro, ESPN’s president.

The Undefeated intends to companion with Kaepernick to “elevate essential tales of lives too usually unseen and to ship them to an unlimited viewers throughout The Walt Disney Firm,” stated Kevin Merida, senior vice chairman and editor in chief. “We wish to proceed to name consideration to the problems of racial injustice that America is wrestling with, and do this in new, compelling methods.”

Disney feels Kaepernick’s expertise “offers him a novel perspective on the intersection of sports activities, tradition and race, which is able to undoubtedly create compelling tales that may educate, enlighten and entertain, and we stay up for working with him on this essential collaboration,” stated Bob Iger, Disney’s government chairman.