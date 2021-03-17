Colin Trevorrow to direct War Magician, starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch He already has another role as a magician in the making. Director Colin Trevorrow will direct the actor in War Magician, according to the Deadline medium.

The Studiocanal project will be scripted by Nicholas Mariani and is based on the eponymous book by David Fisher.

War Magician will tell us the story of Jasper Maskelyne, an illusionist who volunteered in the British Army during World War II. Stationed in Egypt, Maskelyne used his methods to develop a camouflage system for vehicles, create fake bomb craters, and a fictional army to take down Axis forces.