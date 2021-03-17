Entertainment

Colin Trevorrow to direct War Magician, starring Benedict Cumberbatch

March 17, 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch He already has another role as a magician in the making. Director Colin Trevorrow will direct the actor in War Magician, according to the Deadline medium.

The Studiocanal project will be scripted by Nicholas Mariani and is based on the eponymous book by David Fisher.

War Magician will tell us the story of Jasper Maskelyne, an illusionist who volunteered in the British Army during World War II. Stationed in Egypt, Maskelyne used his methods to develop a camouflage system for vehicles, create fake bomb craters, and a fictional army to take down Axis forces.

<b>DOCTOR STRANGE</b> </p> <p> <b>RELEASE DATE:</b> Nov. 4, 2016 </p> <p> <b>CINEMASCORE:</b> A </p> <p> <b>TOMATOMETER:</b> 89% </p> <p> <b>BOX OFFICE:</b> $232,641,920 </p> <p> Doctor Strange earned an impressive ” class=”image screenshot” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/b/bdoctor-st/bdoctor-strangebbrbrbrelease-dateb-nov-4-2016brbrbcinemascor_khxx.jpg”/><br /></figure> <p>Cumberbatch has been linked to the project since 2015, even before becoming Marvel’s magician, a role that he will repeat in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, which will be released next year 2022.</p> <p>Recently, Star Wars fans fantasized about the actor playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in the future. However, much to his disappointment, in an interview with Collider promoting his new movie The Courier, Cumberbatch admitted that he has no idea who Thrawn is and that he is not going to get involved in taking that role in The Mandalorian: Season 3. or Star Wars: Ahsoka. Also, Cumberbatch says she has no interest in embodying a character that requires hours of makeup each day.</p> <p>What he does seem willing to do is bring Sherlock back in a new season, which would not be anything immediate, but he does not close the door.</p> </p></div> <div class= Tags

