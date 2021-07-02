Collar Bomb (Hotstar) Movie Forged, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Collar Bomb (Hotstar) : Movie Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Workforce Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Collar Bomb is an Indian crime mystery movie directed via Dnyanesh Zoting. Its stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav within the lead roles. It’s made beneath the banner of Yodlee Movies and three Earth Leisure and produced via Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar. The movie will at once unencumber on video-on-demand platform Disney+ Hotstar on 9 July 2021.

Name Collar Bomb Major Forged Jimmy Sheirgill

Asha Negi

Rajshri Deshpande

Sparsh Shrivastav Style Crime, Mystery Director Dnyanesh Zoting Manufacturer Vikram Mehra

Siddharth Anand Kumar Tale and Screenplay Nikhil Nair Dialogues Nisarg Mehta

Gaurav Sharma Editor Anurodh Gusain

Praful Sawant DoP No longer To be had Casting Director Shivam Gupta

Sanjeet Kumar Manufacturing Space Yodlee Movies

3 Earth Leisure.

Free up

Collar Bomb is time table to unencumber on 9 July 2021 at OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It’s completely to be had of VIP member of the platform. The primary trailer was once introduced on 28 June 2021. Different main points associated with the movie are given beneath.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Operating Time No longer To be had Launched Date 9 July 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

Trailer

