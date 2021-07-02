Collar Bomb (Hotstar) Movie Forged, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Collar Bomb is an Indian crime mystery movie directed via Dnyanesh Zoting. Its stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav within the lead roles. It’s made beneath the banner of Yodlee Movies and three Earth Leisure and produced via Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar. The movie will at once unencumber on video-on-demand platform Disney+ Hotstar on 9 July 2021.

Name Collar Bomb
Major Forged Jimmy Sheirgill
Asha Negi
Rajshri Deshpande
Sparsh Shrivastav
Style Crime, Mystery
Director Dnyanesh Zoting
Manufacturer Vikram Mehra
Siddharth Anand Kumar
Tale and Screenplay Nikhil Nair
Dialogues Nisarg Mehta
Gaurav Sharma
Editor Anurodh Gusain
Praful Sawant
DoP No longer To be had
Casting Director Shivam Gupta
Sanjeet Kumar
Manufacturing Space Yodlee Movies
3 Earth Leisure.

Forged

The whole forged of movie Collar Bomb :

Jimmy Sheirgill

As : Manoj Hesi

Asha Negi

Rajshri Deshpande

Sparsh Shrivastav

Ajay Ashok Purkar

Naman Jain

Ajeet Singh Palawat

Shashi Bhushan

Ambarish Deshpande

Vidushi Mehra

Free up

Collar Bomb is time table to unencumber on 9 July 2021 at OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It’s completely to be had of VIP member of the platform. The primary trailer was once introduced on 28 June 2021. Different main points associated with the movie are given beneath.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar
Operating Time No longer To be had
Launched Date 9 July 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India

Trailer

