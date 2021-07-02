Collar Bomb (Hotstar) Movie Forged, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Collar Bomb (Hotstar) : Movie Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Workforce Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Collar Bomb is an Indian crime mystery movie directed via Dnyanesh Zoting. Its stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav within the lead roles. It’s made beneath the banner of Yodlee Movies and three Earth Leisure and produced via Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar. The movie will at once unencumber on video-on-demand platform Disney+ Hotstar on 9 July 2021.
|Name
|Collar Bomb
|Major Forged
|Jimmy Sheirgill
Asha Negi
Rajshri Deshpande
Sparsh Shrivastav
|Style
|Crime, Mystery
|Director
|Dnyanesh Zoting
|Manufacturer
|Vikram Mehra
Siddharth Anand Kumar
|Tale and Screenplay
|Nikhil Nair
|Dialogues
|Nisarg Mehta
Gaurav Sharma
|Editor
|Anurodh Gusain
Praful Sawant
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Casting Director
|Shivam Gupta
Sanjeet Kumar
|Manufacturing Space
|Yodlee Movies
3 Earth Leisure.
Forged
The whole forged of movie Collar Bomb :
Jimmy Sheirgill
As : Manoj Hesi
Asha Negi
Rajshri Deshpande
Sparsh Shrivastav
Ajay Ashok Purkar
Naman Jain
Ajeet Singh Palawat
Shashi Bhushan
Ambarish Deshpande
Vidushi Mehra
Free up
Collar Bomb is time table to unencumber on 9 July 2021 at OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It’s completely to be had of VIP member of the platform. The primary trailer was once introduced on 28 June 2021. Different main points associated with the movie are given beneath.
|To be had On
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Operating Time
|No longer To be had
|Launched Date
|9 July 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Trailer
When you have extra information about the Movie Collar Bomb, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour.
