Collecting of cows rather than people in Kovid Devoted Health facility, video went viral, then officials got here into motion

Jammu Kashmir Covid-19 Updates: A video of Ramban District Health facility in Jammu and Kashmir is turning into very viral on social media. Within the video, the cow is observed roaming throughout the sanatorium. All the way through this time, sanatorium group of workers, officials and safety workforce weren’t provide there. It’s stated that the sanatorium the place those cows seemed is a Kovid Devoted Health facility, the place corona sufferers are handled.

Officers of the sanatorium have come into motion after the video went viral on social media. The sanatorium’s scientific superintendent has ordered an inquiry into the case. With this, he advised that structure paintings is occurring within the sanatorium at the moment. Because of non-construction of the gate within the sanatorium, animals frequently come throughout the sanatorium.

Jammu and Kashmir: In a viral video, a cow is observed roaming throughout the district sanatorium in Ramban house. All the way through this time, sanatorium group of workers, officials and safety workforce weren’t provide there. %.twitter.com/73jyTpy4mQ – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) Might 18, 2021

It’s identified that within the final twenty-four hours, 3,967 new instances of an infection were discovered within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and 71 other folks died. With the brand new instances, the selection of inflamed right here has reached the determine of two,51,919 and a complete of three,967 other folks have died.

In new instances, 1,704 instances were present in Jammu department whilst 2,263 instances were present in Kashmir department. Officers stated that within the final twenty-four hours, 666 corona sufferers have been present in Srinagar district. In a similar fashion, 522 corona sufferers have been present in Jammu, and 454 in Budgam.

In step with officers, for the second one time within the final twenty-four hours within the Union Territory 71 other folks have died. Because of which the dying toll larger to a few,293.