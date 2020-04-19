‘Collectively at Residence’ Concert Raised $127 Million for Coronavirus Relief – Variety

Saturday’s star-studded “One World: Collectively at Residence” digital live performance raised $127.9 million for well being care staff and coronavirus reduction, in line with World Citizen.

The globally broadcasted performances had been organized by the World Well being Group and World Citizen, in collaboration with Girl Gaga, who sang throughout the two-hour livestream.

Dozens of well-known artists carried out from residence whereas sheltering in place throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Along with Gaga, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Keith City, Jennifer Hudson and plenty of extra appeared and confirmed their assist.

Of the whopping $127.9 million complete, $55.1 million will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.eight million will profit native and regional responders. World Citizen launched the fund in response to the spreading coronavirus pandemic final month. It ensures that sufferers and well being care staff world wide have entry to checks and remedy, along with serving to develop a vaccine.

After the live performance wrapped, Gaga tweeted “I’m so humbled to have been part of this undertaking.” In the course of the broadcast, she sang a rendition of “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin and joined Celine Dion, Andrea Bocceli and John Legend in a four-part concord of “The Prayer.”

Elsewhere within the livestream, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave a duet efficiency of “What a Fantastic World,” Stevie Surprise sang Invoice Withers’ “Lean on Me” and Lizzo did “A Change Is Gonna Come.”