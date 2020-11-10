“College 2020″ To Be Changed To “College 2021” + WEi’s Kim Yo Han Remains Male Lead

WEi’s Kim Yo Han will probably be starring because the male lead within the new KBS 2TV drama “College 2021”!

On November 9, a supply from KBS shared, “Kim Yo Han would be the male protagonist of ‘College 2021.’ Will probably be filmed for broadcast within the first half of subsequent yr.”

Earlier this yr, Kim Yo Han was confirmed to be the male lead in “College 2020,” which was slated to air within the second half of 2020. Ahn Web optimization Hyun was initially in talks for the feminine lead position, however she was in the end not forged within the drama as a consequence of conflicts between her father and the manufacturing firm. The feminine lead position was then supplied to Kim Sae Ron, however KBS introduced that they might not be airing the drama on their channel. Regardless of not having a broadcasting channel to air on, the drama’s manufacturing firm said that the drama had not fallen by means of and would start manufacturing as soon as the casting course of was full.

The supply from “College 2021” added, “Not like ‘College 2020,’ which was going to be primarily based on the novel ‘Oh, My Males!’ (literal title), ‘College 2021’ will probably be a very new story of its personal. The characters will probably be totally different as properly.”

For “College 2020,” Kim Yo Han had been forged within the position of Kim Tae Jin, a taekwondo athlete who quits after a extreme ankle harm and the failure of his father’s enterprise and transfers to a vocational highschool. No info has been shared about Kim Yo Han’s new character in “College 2021.”

Supply (1) (2)