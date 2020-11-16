Colleges and hostels are going to open in Bengaluru from today, guidelines continue, learn rules

College Hostels Reopening in Bengaluru City: It has been decided to open colleges and hostels in Bengaluru City once again. Colleges and hostels are opening from today. For this, information about rules and precautionary steps has also been released. Only those people, whose corona test is negative, will be able to come to the college and hostels. With this, it will be mandatory to apply masks. Also Read – Doctors will be brought to Delhi by Airlift, know Amit Shah’s instructions, which will control Corona!

The Karnataka government has decided to open colleges and hostels in Bengaluru City. A guideline has also been released for this. The UGC has also issued rules. As per the rule, students, teachers and non-teaching staff have been ordered in college and hostels to come only after conducting RTPCR test of Corona. They will get admission only when this report has come negative.

There is also a condition that it has been made 72 hours from the test entry. The test of several days ago will not work. There are about 432 colleges in Bengaluru City. Among them, there are more than 60 thousand students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. The guideline has also been said that staff and students can get their PCH done from 9 am to 5 pm.

Along with this, tests will also be done near educational institutions and colleges. For this, 450 mobile swab collection teams will be present. It is expected that the number of students coming in the early stages of college will be 30 percent. And the test of such students can be done by mobile teams. It will take hardly one to two days.

The reports of the tests that will be done by the team will come within 24 hours. Medical officers will monitor this entire process. Test reports will also be put on the ICMR portal. Test reports can also be viewed on the website https://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in.