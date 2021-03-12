Colm Feore to Star in Post-Apocalyptic Western ‘Six Guns for Rent’

Canada-based actor Colm Feore, whose credit embody Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” “My Salinger Yr,” “The Wonderful Spiderman 2” and a number of Oscar winner “Chicago,” is to star in post-apocalyptic Western “Six Guns for Rent,” which has simply began principal pictures in Toronto, Canada. The movie additionally stars Maurice Dean Wint (“The Child Detective,” “Diggstown”), Oyin Oladejo (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Endlings”), and Patrick Kwok-Choon (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Wynonna Earp”).

“Six Guns for Rent,” the third in a trilogy, is written and directed by Matt Campagna. It follows a vicious group of strangers who collect to divvy up the spoils of a prepare theft, whereas an ace detective pursues scorching on their path. Because the bandits understand they will not be strangers in any case, the detective finds a lethal conspiracy on the coronary heart of their crime.

The three tales in the trilogy collection, all developed and directed by Campagna, exist inside the identical post-apocalyptic world, with out being conventional sequels or prequels to one another.

Melissa D’Agostino is co-directing the newest movie, which is produced by Breann Smordin and Elizabeth Fraser.

“We’re very lucky to find a way to proceed making movies in such difficult instances,” stated D’Agostino and Campagna in a press release. “Our previous expertise in VFX and dealing with greenscreen saved us in manufacturing by main us to create a novel COVID taking pictures plan to hold all solid and crew secure. The circumstances of the pandemic have led to alternatives to innovate, and we’re thrilled to carry again the unique solid, in addition to work with new actors on the newest story.”

Different solid members embody Juan Chioran (actor/singer with the Stratford Competition), Carlo Rota (“Brick Mansions,” AMC’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”), Alice Moran (Metropolis TV’s “Sunnyside”), Darryl Hinds (“Royal Canadian Air Farce”), Justin Carriere (Amazon’s “The Expanse”), Lara Zaluski (“Burn Your Maps”) and Melissa D’Agostino (“Tactical Women”).

The filmmakers shot the second movie in the trilogy, “Six Days to Die,” additionally starring Feore, in the autumn of 2020. The movie will debut at festivals this yr, earlier than premiering on the subscription-based streaming platform HighballTV.

The primary movie in the trilogy, “Six Causes Why” (2008), starring Feore and with Mads Koudal (“Gangs of London”), is out there in the U.S. by way of ThinkFilm and RLJ Leisure, by way of eOne in Canada, and on HighballTV elsewhere.