Colm Meaney Remembers “The Commitments” Director Alan Parker

Irish actor Colm Meaney displays on his relationship with “Midnight Specific” and “Evita” director Alan Parker, who died final week.

I first met Alan in 1990 when auditioning for “Come See the Paradise”, his outstanding and, I believe, under-appreciated movie concerning the internment of Japanese-Individuals throughout World Warfare Two. He was seated throughout a desk, behind a digicam, smoking and studying the a part of the brother to the character I used to be studying for.

I bear in mind pondering, “How can he decide what I’m doing when he’s so busy working the digicam, studying the opposite character and never burning his fingers?“ I later discovered that this was Alan’s most popular approach of watching a scene.

Throughout takes, he at all times sat proper beside the digicam, as near the lens as potential. It was virtually like he wished to be contained in the scene to get an actual sense of the way it was going.

On “The Commitments” he had an outdated Bentwood bistro chair that was positioned proper subsequent to the lens, despite the fact that video displays had been accessible to look at the take. Throughout the previous few days of taking pictures, the crew determined to have amusing and minimize an inch or so off the legs of the chair day-after-day. Alan would sit and look down quizzically on the chair and flooring realizing one thing was not fairly proper. On the ultimate take, they lopped about six inches off so the chair had virtually no legs and positioned it beside the digicam. On seeing this, Alan cracked up and stated “I fucking knew it, you bastards.”

I owe Alan an unlimited debt. Not solely did he give me my first respectable movie function and the possibility to work with a grasp on the peak of his powers however he additionally reconnected me with Eire.

Once we did “Come See the Paradise” [in 1990], I had been residing within the U.S. for nearly 10 years. In these days, actors didn’t flit throughout the Atlantic for pilot season. If you left, you left for good.

Alan wished to solid “The Commitments” solely in Dublin with native actors. He made an exception for me and introduced me over. That led to so many extra alternatives for me on that facet of the Atlantic.

Alan was a grasp who might work in all genres. His nice works had been musicals ( “Evita”), movies with music (“The Commitments “) and nice dramas like “Mississippi Burning” and “Midnight Specific.” I doubt we’ll ever see his likes once more, as we are saying in Eire.

Colm Meaney is a Golden Globe-nominated actor whose profession spans each TV (“The Singapore Grip,” “Gangs of London”) and movie (“Layer Cake,” “Con Air”).