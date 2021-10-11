Colombia drew goalless with Brazil and ended their long run of wins in the Playoffs

Colombia and Brazil equaled without goals at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla (REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez)

The Colombian team equaled without goals with Brazil and remains in the Repechage position for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With a weight loss like that of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado due to the accumulation of yellows, the team coffee grower ended the streak of nine consecutive wins for Tite’s team, which again had the presence of Neymar after missing the game against Venezuela due to suspension. In this way, Ney managed to surpass Pelé and Djalma Santos as the fifth footballers with the most games played with the Brazilian team by accumulating 114.

The scene where both were measured was the Barranquilla Metropolitan Stadium, on a schedule the high temperatures and humidity were present. The duel corresponded to the fifth day, which had been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. The hosts, led by Reinaldo Rueda, had been equalizing without goals against Uruguay in Montevideo, and next Thursday they will face another tough match against Ecuador in Quito.

Brazil, for its part, had a bad time against Venezuela, although it later ended up winning. With this unit, Verdeamerlha continues at the top with 28 units, followed by Argentina with 19, plays with Uruguay (16) and Ecuador 16.

After his absence against Venezuela, Neymar returned to the title in Brazil (REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez)

Colombia started the game with tactical order to avoid giving advantages to Brazil, but as the minutes passed, they lost possession of the ball, so they suffered to hold on and maintain equality. The auriverde assumed control of the ball and put the coffee team in her zone with permanent offensive arrivals on the goal of David Ospina.

The Colombian team tried to play the counter attack and surprise a well-positioned Brazil on the pitch, but the lack of creation in the midfield and the tactical disposition of the visitors prevented them from arriving with clear options in front of Alisson’s goal. The visiting team, led by coach Tite, approached with risk through a mid-distance shot from Neymar that deflected the Colombian goalkeeper and in collective plays that Paquetá and then Fred could not achieve.

In the second half, Brazil maintained possession of the ball and the offensive pressure on the Colombian team that for moments anticipated the marks and recovered the ball. The lack of clarity and security in the transport of the ball, added to the lack of creation of Colombia, directed by coach Reinaldo Rueda, prevented him from arriving at risk on Alisson’s goal.

Colombia added a vital point to continue with the World Cup dream (REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez)

However, the local team advanced the lines, elaborated a collective play and at 64 minutes Mateus Uribe connected a powerful shot with his right foot that demanded the Brazilian goalkeeper, who took it over the crossbar. Colombia, which claimed a penalty kick for a hand from a Brazilian defender inside the area, managed to unsettle the visitors with high pressure.

The Brazilian team reacted to Colombian pressure, balanced the game by anticipating the mark, recovering the ball and with risky arrivals that failed to achieve due to the good performance of goalkeeper Ospina who with his saves repeatedly drowned out the goal cry of Brazil. At the last minute, Colombia had the opportunity to score, but Rafael Santos Borré hit the ball badly that went over Alisson’s goal.

