Colombia Extends Shoot Incentives to Drama Sequence, Music Videos – Variety

Already providing among the most sturdy, and in style, money rebates for overseas film shoots, Colombia has simply upped its recreation, increasing the incentives to soak up sequence and music movies and introducing tax breaks for worldwide shoots.

Colombia’s authorities has additionally confirmed that its money rebates, issued by the Colombian Movie Fund (FFC), will run till 2032.

The brand new tax break scheme, based mostly round a Certificado de Inversion Audiovisual (CINA), is a transferable tax credit score that may be bought by worldwide producers taking pictures in Colombia.

The producers can then promote the credit on to tax-paying people or corporations in Colombia which are eligible to deduct 35% of earnings tax due by way of funding within the producers’ films or reveals.

This certificates will also be offered on the native inventory change, famous Claudia Triana, head of the promotional entity Proimagenes that administers the incentives. The tax credit score may be employed within the manufacturing and post-production of movies, sequence, music movies, video video games, promoting spots, internet sequence and animation.

Overseas producers now have the choice to faucet CINA or, by way of the Colombian Movie Fund, a 40% money rebate on pre-production, manufacturing and post-production bills for resident labor and vendor providers and a 20% money rebate for movie logistical providers (lodge, meals, and transportation), established in 2013.

Opening up its incentives to embody sequence and different audiovisual initiatives is a logical step for Colombia given the rising proliferation of streaming platforms which are set to drive the worldwide movie and TV economic system in the course of the coronavirus pandemic and past. In accordance to Proimagenes, 39 worldwide movies have shot on location in Colombia because the introduction of the FFC incentive eight years in the past, a dramatic upsurge from the 14 productions that shot within the nation by way of the 50 years prior to 2013.

Colombian producers also can supply the FFC money rebate incentives, which has led to a leap in nationwide manufacturing output from 17 native theatrical releases in 2013 to 48 in 2019. A substantial variety of these titles have gone on to take part in and win in main movie festivals worldwide.

Colombia’s has seen the Cannes Pageant embody this 12 months in its official choice the Colombian title “El Olvido Que Seremos” (“Forgotten We’ll Be”), a Caracol TV-Dago Garcia manufacturing directed by Oscar-winning Spanish director Fernando Trueba and starring Javier Camara (“The Younger Pope,” “Speak to Her”). Based mostly on Hector Abad Faciolince’s cult novel, “El Olvido…,” traces the lifetime of the creator’s father, Hector Abad Gomez, a outstanding physician and human rights activist in ‘70s Medellin.

Tasks making use of for Colombia’s shoot incentives should spend a minimal of roughly $475,000 within the nation. Within the case of sequence, promoting music movies or internet sequence, the entire minimal spend may be distributed amongst a number of initiatives or episodes.

Stated Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia: “The Colombian audiovisual trade is a automobile for attracting overseas direct funding, selling tourism within the nation and now, greater than ever, has grow to be an essential export hub of productions, function movies, documentaries and expertise to the American, Asian and European markets.”