Males fled nation while on bail after their arrest in 2001 and a highly-publicised trial

3 alleged IRA contributors accused of teaching Colombian rebels in bomb-making ways have been granted amnesty nearly 20 years once they have been arrested, as part of the South American nation’s ongoing peace process.

Niall Connolly, James Monaghan and Martin McCauley, who changed into referred to because the Colombia 3, have been arrested at Bogotá’s El Dorado airport in 2001. They’ve been charged with travelling on false paperwork and educating contributors of the Progressive Armed Forces of Colombia (or Farc) strategies to assemble improvised mortar bombs.

