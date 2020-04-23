General News

Colombia grants amnesty to alleged IRA bomb-making trio

April 23, 2020
1 Min Read

Males fled nation while on bail after their arrest in 2001 and a highly-publicised trial

3 alleged IRA contributors accused of teaching Colombian rebels in bomb-making ways have been granted amnesty nearly 20 years once they have been arrested, as part of the South American nation’s ongoing peace process.

Niall Connolly, James Monaghan and Martin McCauley, who changed into referred to because the Colombia 3, have been arrested at Bogotá’s El Dorado airport in 2001. They’ve been charged with travelling on false paperwork and educating contributors of the Progressive Armed Forces of Colombia (or Farc) strategies to assemble improvised mortar bombs.

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment