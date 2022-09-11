Colombia will condemn Nicaragua for violation of DD. H H.

File photo. A Colombian navy frigate sails alongside a fishing boat in the Caribbean Sea in international waters near the 82nd meridian with the 15th parallel of the border between Colombia and Nicaragua, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/José Miguel Gómez

On Friday, September 9, the Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva responded to criticism that arose from the absence of Colombia in the face of human rights violations in Nicaraguaand for this reason it became known that Colombia is preparing to condemn what is happening in the Central American country through a resolution.

Before the United Nations Human Rights Council, he hopes to condemn the situation in Nicaragua and called the president Daniel Ortega and “human rights violator par excellence” and indicated that the “relations with Nicaragua, for now, seem to be suspended”.

In an interview with the station W Radio, Foreign Minister Leyva assured that Colombia “no way” is with the regime of Daniel Ortega.

In addition to condemning the human rights violations in Nicaragua by the regime, Minister Álvaro Leyva explained that the absence of Colombia in the OAS session had to do with “Humanitarian reasons”.

“It is an absolutely humanitarian reason, they have wanted to mix with the litigation that has been going on for years with Nicaragua, but I believe that the imprisoned bishop has nothing to do with the decisions of the court”, Leyva pointed out.

Regarding the announcement that Colombia will sign the resolution condemning Nicaragua in the coming days, the foreign minister said that, “there is a problem of a humanitarian nature that must be resolved even if Mr. Ortega disappears. Everything has a limit, there comes a time when goodwill runs out. Even signing a resolution, we leave the concern for those who are detained, are we going to cross our arms letting these people suffer, suffer? asked the air in the mentioned medium.

Leyva added that “what is happening there (Nicaragua) is the last straw. The situation that arose was a situation that was given freely, on August 13 there was that extraordinary session of the permanent council… when we were traveling to Cuba on August 13, there were still no decisions regarding how the representation of Colombia was going to be. at the OAS”Minister Leyva explained.

The foreign minister denied that the litigation that is taking place in the Hague Court on maritime delimitation had been negotiated with the government of Daniel Ortega, and clarified that instead what was given was an opportunity to intercede with other countries for the release of political prisoners on the Caribbean island.

Similarly, the Foreign Minister in an interview for CM& confessed that these statements did not go down well in Nicaragua, which is why he mentioned that relations with that country seem to be suspended. ”We were programming the sending of the Colombian ambassador to Managua, but I understand that they are not liking the last position, that at the moment of truth it is not that it has been changed; our position has always been in favor of human rights. That is why we wanted to go there, so that it would get on the wagon of the new politics and geopolitics that is being designed in the American continent.Alvaro stated.

According to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in Cuba there are 180 political prisoners imprisoned in inhumane conditions, for this reason, Colombia intends to intercede for this situation. In addition, the foreign minister confirmed that this was the “strategic” reason why the country was absent from the special session of the OAS.

It should be noted that Colombia has two disputes with that country, the first of which began on September 16, 2013, corresponding to the delimitation of the continental shelf extended between both countries, beyond 200 nautical miles. The second was established on November 26, 2013 and refers to the alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces in the Caribbean Sea.

KEEP READING:

Nicolás Maduro predicted that the reopening of borders with Colombia will move 2,000 million dollars at the commercial level

The National Army confirmed the death of a soldier at the hands of the ELN in Arauca