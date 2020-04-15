Colombian fans in Argentina struggle to return amid pandemic

Fifteen soccer-crazy lovers of Colombia’s Independiente Medellín traveled to Buenos Aires to take a look at their employees face Boca Juniors throughout the historical L. a. Bombonera stadium in a Copa Libertadores crew stage match
49 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
Fifteen soccer-crazy lovers of Colombia’s Independiente Medellín traveled to Buenos Aires to take a look at their employees face Boca Juniors throughout the historical L. a. Bombonera stadium in a Copa Libertadores crew stage match
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment