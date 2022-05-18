Colón goes for a victory against Olimpia in Santa Fe to ensure his classification in the Libertadores: time, TV and formations

Columbus receives Olimpia from Paraguay

from 21, Columbus of Santa Fe will receive the Olimpia, from Paraguayand, by date 5 of Group G of the Liberators cup. The match, which will be arbitrated by the Colombian Wilmar Roldán, can be followed by Fox Sports.

Tonight’s will be a great opportunity for the team he leads Julio Falconi. Like locals in the stadium Brigadier Estanislao López, the Sabalero can secure passage to the next round of the continental tournament. For that, they must beat the Paraguayan team, which will also allow them to reach the last day as the only leader in their area.

Before today’s duel, Colón adds 7 points, one less than Cerro Porteñor, that this Tuesday equalized goalless against Peñarol in Montevideo. In the third position of the group is Olimpia, with 5 units and the Uruguayans close the table with 4. Precisely, the definition for the Santa Fe will be next week against the Uruguayan team in the Champions of the Century.

Facing the match against the Guarani, Falcioni will have the base he used during the Libertadores and in several matches of the League Cup. Surnames like P’sAolo Goltz, Federico Lértora and Christian Bernardi will be of the game, the same as Rodrigo Allendro, who would be playing his last games with the red and black jersey, since on June 30 he will be free. In the attack of the homeowners will be Facundo Farias and Lucas Beltranthe former River Plate striker who could return to the Millionaire for next season at the request of Marcelo Gallardo.

possible formations

Columbus of Santa Fe: Leonard Burien; Eric Meza, Facundo Garces, Paolo Goltz and Rafael Delgado; Frederick Lertora; Rodrigo Aliendro, Christian Bernardi and Andrew Teuten; Facundo Farias and Lucas Beltran. DT: Julius Caesar Falcioni.

Olympiad: Gaston Olveira; Sergio Otalvaro, Luis Zarate, Saul Salcedo and Matthew Gamarra; Alexander Silva, Adelio Zarate, Hugo Quintana and Ivan Torres; Derlis Gonzalez and William Paiva. DT: Julius Caesar.

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)

Hour: 21

Estadio: Brigadier Estanislao López

TV: Fox Sports

positions: