Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was once the hero of the combat with the Chinese language Military in Galvan Valley, was once posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra

New Delhi: Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the sixteenth Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops towards the Chinese language Military’s Other people’s Liberation Military assault in jap Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June final yr, was once posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra by way of President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.Additionally Learn – A overseas woman who got here from around the seven seas got here to India and took her to the sweetheart’s village

Babu’s spouse B Santoshi and mom Manjula gained the award at a serve as held right here. High Minister Narendra Modi, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh and best army officials have been additionally provide at the instance. The Maha Vir Chakra is the second one absolute best wartime gallantry award after the Param Vir Chakra. Additionally Learn – When Abhinandan were given the Vir Chakra, a livid Pak instructed the reality of capturing down the F-16 plane as ‘baseless’

4 different infantrymen, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havaldar (Gunnoor) Okay Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh have been awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously. He had sacrificed his lifestyles whilst preventing with Chinese language infantrymen within the violent conflict in Galwan Valley on June 15 final yr.

Havildar Tejinder Singh of three Medium Regiment was once a part of the Indian Military group within the skirmish in Galwan Valley. He has been awarded the Vir Chakra. The Vir Chakra is the rustic’s 3rd absolute best gallantry award for wartime. Naib Soren’s spouse Lakshmi Mani Soren, Havaldar Palani’s spouse Vanathi Devi and Naik Singh’s spouse Rekha Singh gained the award from the President. Sepoy Gurtej Singh’s mom Prakash Kaur and father Virsa Singh gained the Vir Chakra from the President.

20 Indian Military body of workers have been martyred within the skirmish in Galwan Valley of Jap Ladakh. The incident become probably the most severe army disagreement between the 2 nations in a long time. In February, China formally said that 5 Chinese language army officials and infantrymen have been killed in a skirmish with the Indian Military. Even if it’s extensively believed that the loss of life toll from China was once upper than this.

Rashtrapati Bhavan mentioned on Twitter, “Colonel Babu displayed exemplary management, adept professionalism and conspicuous bravery within the face of the enemy and made the best sacrifice for the country.” Colonel Santosh Babu, in spite of being significantly injured, led the Indian troops with complete vigor in spite of the adversarial stipulations.

Colonel Santosh Babu fought the enemy’s assault until his final breath right through ‘Operation Snow Leopard’ and impressed and inspired his infantrymen to stick within the box. The Indian Military has erected a memorial for the ‘Gallants of Galwan’ at Put up 120 in Jap Ladakh.

Consistent with reputable main points, Naib Subedar Soren, who was once within the sixteenth Bihar Regiment, led his contingent to repulse the enemy’s try to ward off the Indian Military and arrange an commentary publish. and foiled their try to ward off the Indian infantrymen. Soren displayed super braveness, preventing with decision until his final breath in spite of being injured. Havildar Palani stood valiantly and attempted to protect his comrades in spite of the enemy attacking him with sharp guns. His valor impressed different fellow infantrymen to struggle boldly and counter the enemy’s assault. Consistent with the reputable description, in spite of being significantly injured, he stood company within the box and laid down his lifestyles for the motherland.

Naik Deepak Singh additionally belonged to the sixteenth Bihar Regiment and was once acting tasks as a Nursing Assistant. He handled greater than 30 Indian infantrymen and performed a very important position in saving their lives. Sepoy Gurtej Singh of the third Battalion of the Punjab Regiment fought the enemy infantrymen whilst putting in a surveillance publish.

Consistent with the reputable description of the skirmish, Gurtej Singh displayed braveness and conspicuous battle abilities as he faced the enemy infantrymen and endured to struggle even after being significantly injured. A number of different body of workers of the Armed Forces have been additionally commemorated on the rite held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Primary Anuj Sood of the twenty first Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles was once posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra.