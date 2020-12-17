Color Coded Fuel Stickers and High Security Registration Plate: Get these things done early in your vehicle, this is a process

Online Booking for HSRP, Color-Coded Stickers: There is an atmosphere of chaos in the national capital after the challan was cut for the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and color coded fuel sticker. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made both these things mandatory for all vehicles. Due to this, a fine of up to 10 thousand rupees is being charged from the vehicle owners. On Tuesday, the challan was issued to 239 vehicle owners of Rajdhani Delhi, whose vehicles did not have High Security Registration Plate and color coded fuel stickers (color-coded fuel stickers). However, the Delhi Transport Department is currently giving an invoice of only Rs 5500. Also Read – Color Coded Fuel Stickers and High Security Registration Plate: Immediately change your car-bike number plate or else be ready to pay 10,000 fine

Meanwhile, amidst chaos over this, the website of ‘Rosmarta Safety Systems’, the supplier of these two things, was hacked on Wednesday, after which the work of booking the number plate and color code sticker for about five hours came to a halt. A company spokesperson gave this information. Also Read – In the country soon only this Marka helmet will be available, the government has started the process

The spokesman said that the website was hacked at around 10.50 am and the problem ended in the evening. A case has been registered in this regard with the Cyber ​​Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The Delhi Transport Department on Tuesday issued challans to 239 vehicle owners without a high security registration plate and colored code stickers.

Under the rule, it is mandatory to have this number plate in vehicles purchased before April 2019. Now color-coded fuel stickers will also have to be fitted with HSRP in vehicles. To get color-coded fuel stickers with HSRP, you will need vehicle registration number, chassis number and engine number.

The Central Government has not fixed the price of HSRP. In such a situation, there is no fixed price. There are many websites from which you can buy HSRP and color coded fuel sticker. Here a demand of up to Rs 400 for a two-wheeler and Rs 1100 for a car is being made. Apart from this, 100 rupees may have to be paid for the color coated sticker. The government has authorized these websites to provide both these things.