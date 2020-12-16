Color Coded Fuel Stickers and High Security Registration Plate: Instantly change your car-bike number plate or else pay 10,000 fine

Color Coded Fuel Stickers and High Security Registration Plate: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) has made it mandatory to install High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) in all vehicles. Drivers who do not do so will be fined Rs 10,000. Delhi Transport Department has started charging fines from vehicles for not having HSRP from Tuesday. Also Read – Online booking of high security number plates starts on vehicles in Delhi, target of 3000 till Diwali

According to a Times of India report, it is mandatory to have this number plate in vehicles purchased before April 2019 under the rule. Now color-coded fuel stickers will also have to be fitted with HSRP in vehicles. Also Read – Roads will not be levied on electric vehicles in Delhi, registration fee may also be waived

Why HSRP is important

The High Security Number Plate (HSRP) is made of aluminum and is applied to vehicles through two non-reusable locks. At this number, there is also a holograph of a chromium-made Ashoka Chakra on the plate. It is placed in the top left of the number plate. There is a 10 digit pin under it. It is laser-engraved on a reflective sheet. It is also called Laser Etching. This allows the vehicle to be identified remotely. Also Read – Action on 10 thousand vehicles causing air pollution in Delhi NCR

Why HSRP is important and what are its benefits (Why is HSRP mandatory and what are its benefits?)

Actually the old number plate can be easily replaced. Due to this, it is very difficult to catch the stolen vehicles. HSRP is a number plate that is difficult to change. In HSRP, important data related to the vehicle is secured. In this, the engine number and the chassis number are apples in a centralized data base. This makes changing the number plate in a vehicle very complicated.

How much does HSRP cost

So far, the Central Government has not fixed the price of HSRP. Its prices are different from this. By the way, bookmyhsrp.com is a website that you can buy HSRP and color coded fuel sticker. Here, you may have to pay Rs 400 for a two-wheeler and up to Rs 1100 for a car. Apart from this, you will have to pay 100 rupees for the color coated sticker. The government has authorized this website to provide both these things. To order the number plate and color coded fuel sticker from here, you will need the vehicle registration number, chassis number and engine number.