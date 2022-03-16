Colored DualSense controllers for PS5 hide improvements that suggest greater durability

Three models have been found to feature a new type of spring to improve the L2 and R2 triggers.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 15, 2022, 10:50 15 comments

One of the main functionalities of PlayStation 5 is precisely far from the console. Thanks to its properties, it dual sense controllers they propose new possibilities for development studios to increase immersion in their games and, like the console, they are starting to receive new versions focused mainly on their visual aspect.

Or so we thought, because a video from the YouTube channel TronicsFix has revealed an implementation that we did not expect. When disassembling the Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple models, you can see new components insidealthough the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black versions are identical inside to the DualSense that we were originally presented with.

There is no official explanation for the implementation of these modifications, probably because they do not change the experience too much. The biggest novelty is in a new type of spring for the L2 and R2 triggers which, with a thickness increased from 2.25 to 0.3 millimeters, should help reduce resistance issues some players have had.

No changes to fix joystick driftIn addition, the controller plate has also been slightly modified, but we insist that, for practical purposes, these changes should not represent a revolution in the gaming experience. There is no evidence that the appearance of drift is reduced in the joysticks, that is, the fact that the levers register movement when we are not touching them. This is something highly demanded by the PlayStation community and has been happening since the last generation, so it is expected that there will be changes in this regard in the future.

These new models have the characteristics that we already know of the DualSense and that have been used in various ways in the games published on the consoles of Sony. The controller can also be used on PCs, tablets and mobiles, and there are already applications that allow you to modify the resistance of the triggers on these platforms.

More about: DualSense, PS5, Controllers, PlayStation 5 and Sony.