Colton Haynes, Eliot Glazer Set Peacock Pilot Presentation (EXCLUSIVE)

Eliot Glazer and Colton Haynes are hooked up to star in a comedy undertaking that has a pilot presentation order at Peacock, Selection has realized completely.

The undertaking is titled “I Run Sizzling.” It follows the unlikely friendship between Eliot (Eliot Glazer), a homosexual curmudgeon who by no means fairly slot in with the neighborhood, and Colton (Haynes), a well-known #instagay who can’t assist however exemplify it.

Eliot will write and government produce the present along with starring, with Haynes co-executive producing in addition to starring. “Broad Metropolis” co-creator and star Ilana Glazer is hooked up as an government producer and also will direct. Pete Aronson will even government produce. Radical Media is producing the presentation, with Common Tv and AMC Studios set to co-produce the sequence.

“I Run Sizzling” would mark the primary lead position of Eliot’s profession. He has beforehand appeared in roles on reveals like “Broad Metropolis” reverse Ilana, along with working as a author and consulting producer on the present. He just lately appeared within the HBO Max movie “An American Pickle” alongside Seth Rogen. His different writing credit embody “Youthful,” “New Lady,” and “Academics.”

He’s repped by Artists First.

Haynes is greatest recognized for his position as Roy Harper / Arsenal in The CW’s “Arrow” in addition to for enjoying Jackson Whittemore in MTV’s “Teen Wolf.” His different latest TV credit embody “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” and “The Grinder.” He additionally appeared within the 2017 movie “Tough Evening,” through which Ilana starred.

He’s repped by UTA, Untitled Leisure, and Ziffren Brittenham.