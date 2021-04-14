Colton Underwood Comes Out As Homosexual: ‘Bachelor’ Star Tells All on ‘GMA’

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood sat down with Robin Roberts on April 14 for a deeply private interview, revealing that he’s homosexual.

Within the interview, Underwood, who can be a former professional soccer participant, was emotional revealing the truths he discovered about himself throughout quarantine.

“Clearly this yr’s been rather a lot for lots of people, and it’s most likely made lots of people look themselves within the mirror and work out who they’re and what they’ve been working from or what they’ve been pushing aside of their lives. For me, I’ve ran from myself for a very long time and I’ve hated myself for a very long time, and I’m homosexual. I got here to phrases with that that earlier this yr and have been processing it,” Underwood informed Roberts. “The following step in all of this was type of letting folks know. I’m nonetheless nervous, nevertheless it’s been a journey for certain.”

“I’m emotional, however I’m emotional in such a superb, blissful constructive approach,” he continued. “I’m just like the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. Meaning the world to me.”

When Roberts requested what introduced him the braveness to come back out, Underwood mentioned, “I received into a spot in my private life that was darkish and unhealthy. I can record a bunch of various issues, however they’d all be excuses. I believe total the explanation why now could be as a result of I received to a spot the place I didn’t suppose I used to be ever going to share this. I might fairly have died than say ‘I’m homosexual,’ and I believe that was type of my get up name.”

Roberts then requested if Underwood ever considered harming himself throughout this course of.

“There was a second in L.A. that I awakened and I didn’t suppose I used to be going to get up,” he mentioned. “I didn’t have the intentions of waking up, and I did. And I believe for me that was my get up name, that, ‘That is your life. Take again management.’ I believe trying again even past that’s… even simply suicidal ideas and driving my automotive near a cliff, like, ‘Oh, if this goes off the cliff, it’s not that large of a deal.’ I don’t really feel that anymore.”

Underwood then addressed being on “The Bachelor” and questions followers and the ladies he dated might need about that season.

“I believed rather a lot about this…Do I remorse being ‘The Bachelor?’ And dealing with it the best way that I did?” he mentioned. “I do suppose I may have dealt with it higher, I’ll say that. I simply want I wouldn’t have dragged folks into my very own mess of determining who I used to be. I genuinely imply that, but in addition on the identical time I can say ‘I’m sorry’ to all of these girls, I may say ‘thanks,’ as a result of with out them and with out the ‘Bachelor’ franchise, I don’t know if this might have ever come out.”

Underwood was first launched to viewers in 2018, as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He then joined the forged of “Bachelor In Paradise” Season 5, earlier than turning into “The Bachelor” in 2019 for its twenty third season.

Underwood was closely marketed as “The Virgin Bachelor,” and his virginity was a serious storyline all through his season — one thing that he later informed Selection he believed was “overblown,” however not essentially exploited.

Addressing the “Virgin Bachelor” standing on this interview, Underwood mentioned plainly, “I totally was a virgin earlier than that, and I may by no means give anyone a ok reply about why I used to be a virgin. The reality is I used to be the ‘Virgin Bachelor’ as a result of I used to be homosexual, and I didn’t know learn how to deal with it.”

Ever since starring as “The Bachelor,” Underwood had continued to discuss his virginity and sexuality. In a media interview final yr, he mentioned that “The Bachelor” helped him notice that he was not homosexual, after struggling along with his sexuality. And in a e-book he printed in 2020, “ : Discovering Myself and In search of Love on Actuality TV,” he revealed that rising up, folks would query whether or not he was homosexual, since he was a virgin and a soccer participant.

He spoke to Roberts about how getting forged on the present, mixed along with his non secular background, additional confused his journey.

“I actually keep in mind praying to God the morning I came upon that I used to be ‘The Bachelor’ and thanking Him for making me straight,” he mentioned. “I do not forget that vividly, of claiming, ‘Lastly, you’re letting me be straight. Lastly, you’re giving me a spouse, a fiancée, after which I’m going to have the children, then I’m going to have the home, after which I’m going to have all this.’ I’ve recognized that I’ve been completely different for the reason that age of six, and I couldn’t course of it and put my finger on it till highschool, my freshman yr, after I knew I used to be homosexual. And by that point I had already grown up within the Catholic church, I’ve gone to Catholic grade college, I discovered within the Bible that homosexual is a sin. I had made errors in my sports activities and in my athletic profession, and once you make errors, ‘that play was homosexual’ or that was a foul… homosexual was all the time affiliated with a connotation of negativity, and I believe there’s numerous issues after I look again, like, ‘No marvel I held it in.’”

Underwood mentioned he’s obtained loads of love and help from family and friends after popping out.

“I’ve had type of a spread of responses,” he mentioned. “The underlining, commonest one was, ‘I want you’ll have informed me sooner.’ And after I hear that, I want I might have had religion in my family and friends a bit extra.”

Underwood was a decent finish at Illinois State, was signed by the San Diego Chargers as a free agent in 2014, and was on the observe squad of the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

In an interview with Selection final yr, Underwood spoke about his battle along with his sexuality rising up, explaining, “It was difficult for me to be standing up for my values and my beliefs, and searching again now, rising up in type of a hyper-masculine tradition as soccer or a conservative household…I all the time felt like I used to be on the protection. It was a type of issues once you hear it so typically and a lot, you begin believing it otherwise you begin questioning issues. It actually did have an effect on me and it actually was a bizarre time in my life, and I internalized numerous it as a result of I had no one to speak to and no one to vent to about it.”

Within the years following his time on “The Bachelor,” Underwood has stayed within the headlines, not just for his commentary about his personal sexuality, but in addition for private authorized issues between him and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, the contestant he met on the truth present with whom he was in a relationship for a year-and-a-half. After breaking apart in 2020, Randolph filed a restraining order, accusing Underwood of stalking and harassing her, and filed a police report with claims that he had put a monitoring machine on her automotive. Later, Randolph dismissed the restraining order towards Underwood and requested to drop the police investigation.

Underwood addressed the connection within the interview.

“I wish to ask for forgiveness for a way issues ended,” he mentioned. “I tousled, I made numerous unhealthy decisions.”

Confirming to Roberts that he was certainly in love with Randolph, he continued, saying, “That solely made it more durable and extra complicated for me. if I’m being very trustworthy, I liked all the things about her. And it’s laborious for me to articulate precisely what my feelings had been, and going via that relationship along with her was, as a result of I clearly had an inside battle going on. I might simply say that I’m sorry from the underside of my coronary heart. I’m sorry for any ache and emotional stress I brought on. I want it wouldn’t have occurred the best way it did. I want that I might have been brave sufficient to repair myself earlier than I broke anyone else.”

Roberts, some of the distinguished broadcasters of all time, was a seamless match to talk with Underwood. Like Underwood, Roberts is deeply acquainted with the sports activities world, having joined “GMA” after a star-making profession as a sports activities anchor and an extended tenure at ESPN. She was inducted into the Girls’s Basketball Corridor of Fame in 2012, and has been honored for her stature as a LGBTQ chief, ever since popping out in a 2013 Fb submit, the place she acknowledged her longtime companion, Amber Laign.

Watch the opening of the Underwood’s GMA interview under: